Mushrooms in Pennsylvania

Andrew Zimmern joins this episode all about wild rice and its history.
America the Bountiful Season 2
America the Bountiful Season 1
Capri Cafaro sees how honey is harvested and made into a variety of products.
Capri Cafaro traces the history of wheat in Kansas.
Capri Cafaro harvests lobster and sees how they’re celebrated in coastal Maine.
Capri Cafaro catches and cooks walleye in her home state of Ohio.
Capri Cafaro catches crawfish in the bayou and experiences true Cajun cuisine.
Capri witnesses a pheasant hunt and samples a pheasant sandwich with origins back to WWII
Discover the history of pears in Oregon and the different ways they can be prepared.
A colorful New Mexico road trip, traces the history and current state of chiles.
Capri heads to South Carolina to explore the storied history of the oyster.
