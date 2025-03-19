Walleye in Ohio

Extras
Andrew Zimmern joins this episode all about wild rice and its history.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
America the Bountiful Season 2
-
America the Bountiful Season 1
Capri Cafaro traces the history of wheat in Kansas.
Capri Cafaro harvests farmed & wild mushrooms in the “Mushroom Capital of the World.”
Capri Cafaro catches crawfish in the bayou and experiences true Cajun cuisine.
Capri Cafaro harvests lobster and sees how they’re celebrated in coastal Maine.
Capri Cafaro sees how honey is harvested and made into a variety of products.
Capri learns how groups use cranberries in various dishes.
Capri witnesses a pheasant hunt and samples a pheasant sandwich with origins back to WWII
Capri heads to South Carolina to explore the storied history of the oyster.
A colorful New Mexico road trip, traces the history and current state of chiles.
Discover the story of the apple, as complex as American history itself.