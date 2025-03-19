100 WVIA Way
America the Bountiful

Lobster in Maine

Season 2 Episode 206 | 26m 46s

Capri explores regional traditions surrounding lobster in Maine. She visits the largest lobster festival in Maine; boards a working lobster boat; experiences a traditional lobster boil on a private island; and gets a taste of Togo through two lobster driven dishes at restaurant Me Lon Togo.

Aired: 04/01/25 | Expires: 07/06/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Wild Rice in Minnesota
Andrew Zimmern joins this episode all about wild rice and its history.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Mushrooms in Pennsylvania
Capri Cafaro harvests farmed & wild mushrooms in the “Mushroom Capital of the World.”
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Crawfish in Louisiana
Capri Cafaro catches crawfish in the bayou and experiences true Cajun cuisine.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Walleye in Ohio
Capri Cafaro catches and cooks walleye in her home state of Ohio.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Wheat in Kansas
Capri Cafaro traces the history of wheat in Kansas.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Honey in North Dakota
Capri Cafaro sees how honey is harvested and made into a variety of products.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Cranberries in Massachusetts
Capri learns how groups use cranberries in various dishes.
Episode: S1 E113 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Pheasants in South Dakota
Capri witnesses a pheasant hunt and samples a pheasant sandwich with origins back to WWII
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Oysters in South Carolina
Capri heads to South Carolina to explore the storied history of the oyster.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Chiles in New Mexico
A colorful New Mexico road trip, traces the history and current state of chiles.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Apples in Virginia
Discover the story of the apple, as complex as American history itself.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46