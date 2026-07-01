California's Coastal Redwoods: Preserving The World's Tallest Trees And Their Homelands

Extras
Ketchikan is home to temperate rainforests and Misty Fjords accessible only by boat and air.
The falling water levels of Lake Powell reveal fragments of ancient peoples.
Understanding Columbus and the influence and destruction heaped on the Americas.
Protecting whales and cultivating the friendship between people and the gentle giants.
Exploring Huelva, its surroundings and its wealth of cultural and historical influences.
Exploring the resistance and reception of Europeans to the Americas.
Explore how southwestern U.S. native peoples established the Colorado Plateau.
The natural monuments that define the territories of native peoples in New Mexico.
Conservation groups work for the ideal habitat for jaguars, mountain lions and ocelots
Exploring a once booming tourist mecca that is now a nearly dead body of water.
Latest Episodes
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In the Americas with David Yetman Season 12
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In the Americas with David Yetman Season 11
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In the Americas with David Yetman Season 10
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In the Americas with David Yetman Season 9
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In the Americas with David Yetman Season 8
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In the Americas with David Yetman Season 7
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In the Americas with David Yetman Season 6
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In the Americas with David Yetman Season 5
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In the Americas with David Yetman Season 4
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In the Americas with David Yetman Season 3
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In the Americas with David Yetman Season 2
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In the Americas with David Yetman Season 1
In the forests of Chiapas, archaeologists are uncovering the millenia-old works of the Lacandones.
Oaxaca's traditional forest management practices set a global example for sustainability.
Local farmers resist the onslaught of megafarms through traditional agricultural practices.
Oaxaca's extraordinary diversity is evident in both its Pacific waters and its local communities.
The Cascade Range, born from volcanoes, reveals a stunning variety of landscapes and towns.
Ketchikan is home to temperate rainforests and Misty Fjords accessible only by boat and air.
A centuries-old, Portuguese-built highway reminds us of Brazil's complicated colonial past.
Today, afro-brazillian culture and spirituality thrive, after centuries of brutal subjugation.
The vast, arid Basin and Range Province features stunning geology, wild horses, and abandoned mines.
Popolocas of southern Mexico preceded their Aztec conquerors in their rich desert environment.