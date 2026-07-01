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In the Americas with David Yetman

California's Coastal Redwoods: Preserving The World's Tallest Trees And Their Homelands

Season 12 Episode 1209 | 26m 46s

From giant sequoias to towering redwoods, Northern California's forests are repositories of irreplaceable treasures. After more than a century of lumbering, much of the remaining old growth redwoods are protected in state and national parks where tourists flock to admire their grandeur. Today, indigenous Americans lead efforts to restore once-magnificent groves of these colossal monoliths.

Aired: 06/30/26 | Expires: 06/30/30
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
Ketchikan And Alaska's Panhandle Forests And Sea
Ketchikan is home to temperate rainforests and Misty Fjords accessible only by boat and air.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
As the Waters of Lake Powell Recede
The falling water levels of Lake Powell reveal fragments of ancient peoples.
Episode: S10 E1007 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
Christopher Columbus, his time and his plans
Understanding Columbus and the influence and destruction heaped on the Americas.
Episode: S10 E1009 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
Whales and Their Offspring in San Ignacio Lagoon
Protecting whales and cultivating the friendship between people and the gentle giants.
Episode: S10 E1006 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
Colon’s Spain and the Quest for Western Lands
Exploring Huelva, its surroundings and its wealth of cultural and historical influences.
Episode: S10 E1008 | 26:46
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In the Americas with David Yetman
1492: Americans Discover Europe
Exploring the resistance and reception of Europeans to the Americas.
Episode: S10 E1010 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
Ancient peoples of the Colorado Plateau
Explore how southwestern U.S. native peoples established the Colorado Plateau.
Episode: S10 E1002 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
The wild and explosive past of northwest New Mexico
The natural monuments that define the territories of native peoples in New Mexico.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
The Northern Jaguar Preserve
Conservation groups work for the ideal habitat for jaguars, mountain lions and ocelots
Episode: S10 E1004 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
The Salton Sea: Life and death in an inland ocean
Exploring a once booming tourist mecca that is now a nearly dead body of water.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 26:46
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Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
The Lacandones Of Chiapas: Guardians Of The Ancient Mayas
In the forests of Chiapas, archaeologists are uncovering the millenia-old works of the Lacandones.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
Oaxaca's Indigenous Guardians Of The High Forests
Oaxaca's traditional forest management practices set a global example for sustainability.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
Brazilian Agriculture: From Industrial Megafarms To Intimate Minifarms
Local farmers resist the onslaught of megafarms through traditional agricultural practices.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
In the Americas with David Yetman
Oaxaca's People Of The Sea And The Seaside
Oaxaca's extraordinary diversity is evident in both its Pacific waters and its local communities.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:47
Watch 26:45
In the Americas with David Yetman
The Cascade Mountains Of Washington: Gifts Of The Volcanoes
The Cascade Range, born from volcanoes, reveals a stunning variety of landscapes and towns.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
Ketchikan And Alaska's Panhandle Forests And Sea
Ketchikan is home to temperate rainforests and Misty Fjords accessible only by boat and air.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
The Estrada Real ̶ Brazil's Highway Of Gold
A centuries-old, Portuguese-built highway reminds us of Brazil's complicated colonial past.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
Brazil's Salvador: Preserver Of African-Brazilian Patrimony
Today, afro-brazillian culture and spirituality thrive, after centuries of brutal subjugation.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
Basin And Range: The Making Of The West
The vast, arid Basin and Range Province features stunning geology, wild horses, and abandoned mines.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
Popolocas and Their Heritage in Mexico
Popolocas of southern Mexico preceded their Aztec conquerors in their rich desert environment.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 26:46