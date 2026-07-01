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In the Americas with David Yetman

The Estrada Real ̶ Brazil's Highway Of Gold

Season 12 Episode 1207 | 26m 46s

In the late 17th century, after Portuguese explorers discovered rich gold deposits far inside Brazil's interior, the King ordered a highway built to transport the precious treasures to the coast. Towns, then cities exploded with miners, slaves, and a new generation of Brazilians of immense wealth. Today we can follow that same road from the coast to towns now recognized as colonial gems.

Aired: 06/30/26 | Expires: 06/30/30
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
Ketchikan And Alaska's Panhandle Forests And Sea
Ketchikan is home to temperate rainforests and Misty Fjords accessible only by boat and air.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
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In the Americas with David Yetman
As the Waters of Lake Powell Recede
The falling water levels of Lake Powell reveal fragments of ancient peoples.
Episode: S10 E1007 | 26:46
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In the Americas with David Yetman
Christopher Columbus, his time and his plans
Understanding Columbus and the influence and destruction heaped on the Americas.
Episode: S10 E1009 | 26:46
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In the Americas with David Yetman
Whales and Their Offspring in San Ignacio Lagoon
Protecting whales and cultivating the friendship between people and the gentle giants.
Episode: S10 E1006 | 26:46
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In the Americas with David Yetman
Colon’s Spain and the Quest for Western Lands
Exploring Huelva, its surroundings and its wealth of cultural and historical influences.
Episode: S10 E1008 | 26:46
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In the Americas with David Yetman
1492: Americans Discover Europe
Exploring the resistance and reception of Europeans to the Americas.
Episode: S10 E1010 | 26:46
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In the Americas with David Yetman
Ancient peoples of the Colorado Plateau
Explore how southwestern U.S. native peoples established the Colorado Plateau.
Episode: S10 E1002 | 26:46
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In the Americas with David Yetman
The wild and explosive past of northwest New Mexico
The natural monuments that define the territories of native peoples in New Mexico.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 26:46
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In the Americas with David Yetman
The Northern Jaguar Preserve
Conservation groups work for the ideal habitat for jaguars, mountain lions and ocelots
Episode: S10 E1004 | 26:46
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In the Americas with David Yetman
The Salton Sea: Life and death in an inland ocean
Exploring a once booming tourist mecca that is now a nearly dead body of water.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 26:46
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In the Americas with David Yetman
Brazilian Agriculture: From Industrial Megafarms To Intimate Minifarms
Local farmers resist the onslaught of megafarms through traditional agricultural practices.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
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In the Americas with David Yetman
The Lacandones Of Chiapas: Guardians Of The Ancient Mayas
In the forests of Chiapas, archaeologists are uncovering the millenia-old works of the Lacandones.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
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In the Americas with David Yetman
Oaxaca's People Of The Sea And The Seaside
Oaxaca's extraordinary diversity is evident in both its Pacific waters and its local communities.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:47
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In the Americas with David Yetman
The Cascade Mountains Of Washington: Gifts Of The Volcanoes
The Cascade Range, born from volcanoes, reveals a stunning variety of landscapes and towns.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:45
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In the Americas with David Yetman
Oaxaca's Indigenous Guardians Of The High Forests
Oaxaca's traditional forest management practices set a global example for sustainability.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
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In the Americas with David Yetman
Ketchikan And Alaska's Panhandle Forests And Sea
Ketchikan is home to temperate rainforests and Misty Fjords accessible only by boat and air.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the Americas with David Yetman
Brazil's Salvador: Preserver Of African-Brazilian Patrimony
Today, afro-brazillian culture and spirituality thrive, after centuries of brutal subjugation.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46
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In the Americas with David Yetman
California's Coastal Redwoods: Preserving The World's Tallest Trees And Their Homelands
After storied lumbering, today, indigenous Americans work to restore California's ancient redwoods.
Episode: S12 E1209 | 26:46
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In the Americas with David Yetman
Basin And Range: The Making Of The West
The vast, arid Basin and Range Province features stunning geology, wild horses, and abandoned mines.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:46
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In the Americas with David Yetman
Popolocas and Their Heritage in Mexico
Popolocas of southern Mexico preceded their Aztec conquerors in their rich desert environment.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 26:46