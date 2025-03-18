Breakfast with a European Accent

Extras
Julia makes Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie, Joe makes Fisherman’s Pie; science of eggplant
Breakfast Taco Board, Deluxe Blueberry Pancakes; stand mixers review
Skillet-Roasted Chicken Breasts, Braised Chicken Thighs with Fennel; vegan chicken nuggets
Celebrate the food, science, ingenuity and fun of 25 years of America's Test Kitchen.
Lumpiang Shanghai with Vinegar, Crispy Cacio e Pepe Bites; all about apple products.
Chicken Pot Pie with Spring Vegetables, One-Pot Weeknight Pasta Bolognese; garlic powder.
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Multicooker Chicken in a Pot with Lemon-Herb Sauce; Multicooker Hawaiian Oxtail Soup
NY Strip Steaks with Potatoes & Parsley Sauce, Classic Caesar Salad, New York Cheesecakes.
Triple Berry Slab Pie with Ginger Lemon Streusel, Chocolate-Cherry Pie Pops;baking tools.
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Japchae (Korean Noodles with Vegetables and Beef), Beef Ho Fun; vinegar roundup
German Lye Pretzels, Beer-Battered Onion Rings; tasting artisanal cheddar cheese
Pasta alla Zozzona, Pappardelle with Duck and Chestnut Ragù; tips for food processors
Zha Paigu, Sous Vide Pork Chops with Red Pepper and Almond Relish; all about bread crumbs
Roast Turkey and Gravy with Herbes de Provence, Bread Stuffing with Cranberries & Walnuts
German Stollen, Meringue Christmas Trees; how to shipping cookies; tips for shaping dough
Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle, champagne cocktails; tips for shaping doughs