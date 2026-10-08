Locked in the Library

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
When a cat gets stuck in a tree, Buster Baxter saves the day!
Latest Episodes
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All
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Arthur Season 26
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Arthur Season 25
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Arthur Season 24
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Arthur Season 23
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Arthur Season 22
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Arthur Season 21
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Arthur Season 20
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Arthur Season 19
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Arthur Season 18
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Arthur Season 17
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Arthur Season 16
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Arthur Season 15
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Arthur Season 14
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Arthur Season 13
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Arthur Season 12
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Arthur Season 11
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Arthur Season 10
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Arthur Season 9
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Arthur Season 8
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Arthur Season 7
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Arthur Season 6
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Arthur Season 5
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Arthur Season 4
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Arthur Season 3
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Arthur Season 2
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Arthur Season 1
D.W. overhears a mysterious word at a store and is determined to find out what it means!
When a cat gets stuck in a tree, Buster Baxter saves the day!
Sue Ellen says she’s not afraid of anything…that is until she hears a creepy howling noise.