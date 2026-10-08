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Arthur

The Rat Who Came to Dinner

Season 4 Episode 5 | 12m 18s

The unthinkable is happening...Arthur's teacher is moving in! After his roof collapses, Mr. Ratburn stays with the Reads in order to teach and grade Arthur every second of the day

Aired: 10/03/99 | Expires: 12/03/26
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Arthur
Binky Barnes Investigation- :15
Binky Barnes Investigation- Watch Now!- :15
Clip: 0:15
Arthur
All Grown Up
The gang finds a mysterious fortune-telling game in the library.
Episode: S25 E4 | 11:24
Arthur
S4 Ep 4: Arthur Podcast: Buster Baxter, Cat Saver
When a cat gets stuck in a tree, Buster Baxter saves the day!
Episode: S26 E24 | 14:41
Arthur
Dear D.W.
The Arthur Podcast is back, starting Thursday, January 15.
Clip: 1:32
Arthur
It's a Halloween Boo-zanza with Jekyll Hyde!
It's a Halloween Boo-zanza with Jekyll Hyde!
Clip: 0:30
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S4 Ep 4: Arthur Podcast: Buster Baxter, Cat Saver
When a cat gets stuck in a tree, Buster Baxter saves the day!
Episode: S26 E24 | 14:41
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