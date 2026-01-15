100 WVIA Way
Ask This Old House

E12 | Paint Ceiling, Squeaky Floor | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 12 | 23m 42s

Mauro Henrique shows how to repaint a damaged ceiling and avoid tape mishaps. Heath Eastman, Ross Trethewey, and Kevin O'Connor discuss utility energy meters, comparing the old analog to the new digital and smart meters. Nathan Gilbert and Kevin compare vinyl, wood, and fiber-cement siding. Tom Silva demonstrates how to stop hardwood floor squeaks with a clever DIY fix.

Aired: 01/21/26 | Expires: 02/05/26
Extras
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Medicine Cabinet, Chimney Crown | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Episode: S23 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E18 | Shade Sod, Rocky Canyon Rustic | Ask This Old House
Lee installs shade-tolerant sod; Ross discusses heat pumps; Kevin builds a side table.
Episode: S22 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E17 | Shade Sail, Concrete Walkway | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a shade sail; Mark repairs a walkway; Celebrating Atlanta landscapers.
Episode: S22 E17 | 23:42
Watch 3:53
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
Preview: S16 | 3:53
Watch 2:27
Ask This Old House
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Preview: S14 | 2:27
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 2:11
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
Preview: S12 | 2:11
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E11 | Speakeasy Hidden Door | Ask This Old House
How to use a toilet flange repair kit; gas mower maintenance; installing a hidden door.
Episode: S24 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E10 | Idaho Backyard Makeover | Ask This Old House
Jenn redesigns an Idaho backyard to host large dinner parties; Mark replaces window wells.
Episode: S24 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E9 | Garage Storage, Anode Rod | Ask This Old House
Overhead garage storage; 3-way smart switch installation; anode rod maintenance.
Episode: S24 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Regrade Lawn, Solid Core Doors | Ask This Old House
Regrading a yard; houseplants for any light level; replacing hollow core doors to solid.
Episode: S24 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Seabees, Paint Galvanized Railing | Ask This Old House
Nathan visits a Navy Seabees base; all about trailer hitches; repaint galvanized railing.
Episode: S24 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E6 | Sustainable Grass, Driveway Lights | Ask This Old House
Sustainable grass alternatives; common types of nail designs; brightening up a driveway.
Episode: S24 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Planting Arborvitae, Storage Rack | Ask This Old House
Planting arborvitaes; fireplace tools 101; how to build a container tote storage rack.
Episode: S24 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E4 | Washer Dryer Relocation | Ask This Old House
The importance of hearing protection; installing a stacked washer dryer unit in a closet.
Episode: S24 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E3 | Houseplant Soil, Spot Point Brick | Ask This Old House
Remove ring stains from a wood table; soil for houseplants; spot pointing a brick floor.
Episode: S24 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E2 | Seashell Driveway, Radon System | Ask This Old House
Seashell driveway installation. What Is It? Installing a radon mitigation system.
Episode: S24 E2 | 23:42