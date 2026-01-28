E14 | 3-Way Switch, Split Rail Fence | Ask This Old House

Extras
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Lee installs shade-tolerant sod; Ross discusses heat pumps; Kevin builds a side table.
Nathan installs a shade sail; Mark repairs a walkway; Celebrating Atlanta landscapers.
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 24 | Ask This Old House
-
Season 23 | Ask This Old House
-
S22 Ask This Old House
-
S21 Ask This Old House
-
Season 20 - Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House Season 18
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House Season 15
-
Ask This Old House Season 14
-
Ask This Old House Season 13
"Toys and Colors" kids help build a dress-up closet. Richard installs a garbage disposal.
Installing a split heat pump water heater; houseplant pests; installing an attic ladder.
How to paint a ceiling; comparing siding material; a DIY fix for a squeaky floor.
How to use a toilet flange repair kit; gas mower maintenance; installing a hidden door.
Jenn redesigns an Idaho backyard to host large dinner parties; Mark replaces window wells.
Overhead garage storage; 3-way smart switch installation; anode rod maintenance.
Regrading a yard; houseplants for any light level; replacing hollow core doors to solid.
Nathan visits a Navy Seabees base; all about trailer hitches; repaint galvanized railing.
Sustainable grass alternatives; common types of nail designs; brightening up a driveway.
Planting arborvitaes; fireplace tools 101; how to build a container tote storage rack.