E5 | Planting Arborvitae, Storage Rack | Ask This Old House

Extras
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Lee installs shade-tolerant sod; Ross discusses heat pumps; Kevin builds a side table.
Nathan installs a shade sail; Mark repairs a walkway; Celebrating Atlanta landscapers.
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 24 | Ask This Old House
-
Season 23 | Ask This Old House
-
S22 Ask This Old House
-
S21 Ask This Old House
-
Season 20 - Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House Season 18
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House Season 15
-
Ask This Old House Season 14
-
Ask This Old House Season 13
The importance of hearing protection; installing a stacked washer dryer unit in a closet.
Remove ring stains from a wood table; soil for houseplants; spot pointing a brick floor.
Seashell driveway installation. What Is It? Installing a radon mitigation system.
NOLA copper lantern fixtures; why toilets overflow; restoring rusty outdoor furniture.
Kevin, Tom, and Mauro build and paint mudroom cubbies; Jenn explains how to choose mulch.
A special episode honoring landscape contractor, mentor, and friend Roger Cook.
Common ductwork noises; how to overseed a dead lawn; repairing cracked foundation stucco.
Troubleshooting AC airflow; spotlighting Shelby Barnhart; removing shellac from wood.
Detroit urban pollinator gardens; impact drivers vs drills; cobblestone driveway apron.
Adding a new zone to an irrigation system; PEX vs. copper; repairing stripped screw holes.