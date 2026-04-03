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Ask This Old House

E20 | Hang Shades, Steep Landscaping | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 20 | 23m 42s

Nathan Gilbert installs top-down, bottom-up shades to block the outside view for a tiny guard dog while still allowing sunlight into the house. Richard Trethewey explains toilet tank anatomy, common failures, and how to fix a running toilet. Jenn Nawada tackles a steep front yard, reshaping the slope and adding erosion-control plants to create a safer, more attractive landscape.

Aired: 04/15/26 | Expires: 04/30/26
Funding for Ask This Old House is provided by The Home Depot, Renewal By Andersen, and ChipDrop.
Extras
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Medicine Cabinet, Chimney Crown | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Episode: S23 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E18 | Shade Sod, Rocky Canyon Rustic | Ask This Old House
Lee installs shade-tolerant sod; Ross discusses heat pumps; Kevin builds a side table.
Episode: S22 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E17 | Shade Sail, Concrete Walkway | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a shade sail; Mark repairs a walkway; Celebrating Atlanta landscapers.
Episode: S22 E17 | 23:42
Watch 3:53
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
Preview: S16 | 3:53
Watch 2:27
Ask This Old House
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Preview: S14 | 2:27
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 2:11
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
Preview: S12 | 2:11
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 24 | Ask This Old House
  • Season 23 | Ask This Old House
  • S22 Ask This Old House
  • S21 Ask This Old House
  • Season 20 - Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 18
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  • Ask This Old House Season 15
  • Ask This Old House Season 14
  • Ask This Old House Season 13
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E19 | Arch Accent, Pea Stone Patio | Ask This Old House
Painting an arch accent wall; debunking plant myths; installing a pea gravel patio.
Episode: S24 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E18 | NOLA Shutters, Hardwired Alarms | Ask This Old House
New Orleans shutter installation; choosing a fertilizer; hardwired smoke detectors.
Episode: S24 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E17 | Lead Testing, Hillside Steps | Ask This Old House
Sink drain maintenance; methods for testing lead-based paint; granite hillside steps.
Episode: S24 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E16 | Grass Seed Facility, Porch Swing | Ask This Old House
How turf grass seed is harvested and cleaned; how to install a porch swing.
Episode: S24 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E15 | Toys and Colors, Air Switch | Ask This Old House
"Toys and Colors" kids help build a dress-up closet. Richard installs a garbage disposal.
Episode: S24 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E14 | 3-Way Switch, Split Rail Fence | Ask This Old House
How to clean up spilled paint; 3-way switches 101; Installing a split rail fence.
Episode: S24 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E13 | Split Water Heater, Attic Ladder | Ask This Old House
Installing a split heat pump water heater; houseplant pests; installing an attic ladder.
Episode: S24 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E12 | Paint Ceiling, Squeaky Floor | Ask This Old House
How to paint a ceiling; comparing siding material; a DIY fix for a squeaky floor.
Episode: S24 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E11 | Speakeasy Hidden Door | Ask This Old House
How to use a toilet flange repair kit; gas mower maintenance; installing a hidden door.
Episode: S24 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E10 | Idaho Backyard Makeover | Ask This Old House
Jenn redesigns an Idaho backyard to host large dinner parties; Mark replaces window wells.
Episode: S24 E10 | 23:42