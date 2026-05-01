E23 | Paver Walkway; Mowing a Lawn 101 | Ask This Old House

Extras
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Lee installs shade-tolerant sod; Ross discusses heat pumps; Kevin builds a side table.
Nathan installs a shade sail; Mark repairs a walkway; Celebrating Atlanta landscapers.
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 24 | Ask This Old House
-
Season 23 | Ask This Old House
-
S22 Ask This Old House
-
S21 Ask This Old House
-
Season 20 - Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House Season 18
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House Season 15
-
Ask This Old House Season 14
-
Ask This Old House Season 13
Turning a flower vase on the lathe; upgrading a garage door opener to have smart control.
Running power to an outbuilding; basic tools for painting a room; compost versus disposal
Nathan installs top-down bottom-up shades. Jenn landscapes a steep front yard.
Painting an arch accent wall; debunking plant myths; installing a pea gravel patio.
New Orleans shutter installation; choosing a fertilizer; hardwired smoke detectors.
Sink drain maintenance; methods for testing lead-based paint; granite hillside steps.
How turf grass seed is harvested and cleaned; how to install a porch swing.
"Toys and Colors" kids help build a dress-up closet. Richard installs a garbage disposal.
How to clean up spilled paint; 3-way switches 101; Installing a split rail fence.
Installing a split heat pump water heater; houseplant pests; installing an attic ladder.