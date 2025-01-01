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Astrid

Season 5 Preview

Season 5 | 30s

Astrid and Raphaelle face spies, cults, killers and more. And Lamarck makes a shocking return. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

Extras
Watch 1:00:40
Astrid
Underground
The investigation into the murder of a homeless man turns personal for Astrid.
Episode: S3 E8 | 1:00:40
Watch 54:04
Astrid
Gold Blood
A fashion photographer is found dead with a stake through the heart.
Episode: S3 E6 | 54:04
Watch 51:30
Astrid
Natives
A young woman is found in possession of a weapon from a crime she couldn’t have committed.
Episode: S3 E3 | 51:30
Watch 48:23
Astrid
The Flowers of Evil
Astrid and Raphaelle puzzle over a victim with a passion for plant intelligence.
Episode: S3 E7 | 48:23
Watch 54:10
Astrid
Witness
A murder is committed but the sole eyewitness is the victim’s 14-year-old autistic son.
Episode: S3 E5 | 54:10
Watch 50:18
Astrid
Global Plan
An astrophysicist dies from a lightning strike--with no storm in sight.
Episode: S3 E1 | 50:18
Watch 52:32
Astrid
Memento mori
Father Louis Desforges is found stabbed to death in a monastery. But what was he hiding?.
Episode: S3 E2 | 52:32
Watch 53:53
Astrid
The Open Room
A convicted murderer is found dead in his psychiatric hospital room.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:53
Watch 56:21
Astrid
In Custody
A woman accused of murder takes hostages at the criminal documentation department.
Episode: S2 E8 | 56:21
Watch 49:34
Astrid
The Starling
A lawyer is killed in front of twelve witnesses who won’t--or can’t--help the police.
Episode: S2 E1 | 49:34
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Watch 47:23
Astrid
They Shoot Jockeys, Don't They?
A murdered racehorse reveals revenge and dark secrets in a famed stable.
Episode: S5 E7 | 47:23
Watch 50:11
Astrid
The Last of the Aztecs
An archaeologist’s death leads to art traffickers and Mexican cartels--and El Dorado?
Episode: S5 E4 | 50:11
Watch 47:57
Astrid
You Only Die Once
A poisoned-dart killing leads Astrid and Raphaelle into a dangerous state conspiracy.
Episode: S5 E1 | 47:57
Watch 49:15
Astrid
Mandala
A monk’s murder resurfaces, revealing secrets the commissioner kept hidden.
Episode: S5 E3 | 49:15
Watch 53:30
Astrid
But That's Such a Long Time!
Astrid and Raphaelle are drawn into espionage between France and the US.
Episode: S5 E2 | 53:30
Watch 58:16
Astrid
One Wedding and Four Funerals
An actor’s death on set hides a vengeful plot and a killer from the past.
Episode: S5 E8 | 58:16
Watch 54:43
Astrid
Wolf, Are You There?
The “Werewolf” killer strikes again, tied to voodoo and a missing woman.
Episode: S5 E6 | 54:43
Watch 49:16
Astrid
Baptism of the Dead
A Mormon’s strange death hides dark secrets within a secretive community.
Episode: S5 E5 | 49:16
Watch 52:02
Astrid
Eye of the Dragon
An infamous green diamond is stolen the very day it’s to go on view to the public.
Episode: S4 E1 | 52:02
Watch 53:25
Astrid
The Arabian Nights
A supernatural killing puzzles Astrid in a case where all is not as it seems.
Episode: S4 E2 | 53:25