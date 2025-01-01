Season 5 Preview

Extras
The investigation into the murder of a homeless man turns personal for Astrid.
A fashion photographer is found dead with a stake through the heart.
Astrid and Raphaelle puzzle over a victim with a passion for plant intelligence.
An astrophysicist dies from a lightning strike--with no storm in sight.
Father Louis Desforges is found stabbed to death in a monastery. But what was he hiding?.
A convicted murderer is found dead in his psychiatric hospital room.
A woman accused of murder takes hostages at the criminal documentation department.
A lawyer is killed in front of twelve witnesses who won’t--or can’t--help the police.
Latest Episodes
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Season 5
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Season 4
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Season3
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Astrid Season 2
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Season 1
A murdered racehorse reveals revenge and dark secrets in a famed stable.
An archaeologist’s death leads to art traffickers and Mexican cartels--and El Dorado?
A poisoned-dart killing leads Astrid and Raphaelle into a dangerous state conspiracy.
Astrid and Raphaelle are drawn into espionage between France and the US.
An actor’s death on set hides a vengeful plot and a killer from the past.
The “Werewolf” killer strikes again, tied to voodoo and a missing woman.
A Mormon’s strange death hides dark secrets within a secretive community.
An infamous green diamond is stolen the very day it’s to go on view to the public.
A supernatural killing puzzles Astrid in a case where all is not as it seems.