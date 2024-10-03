100 WVIA Way
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross

Falls in the Glen

Season 41 Episode 4110 | 26m 59s

Visit this deep wooded valley with Bob Ross and get a double surprise -- two beautiful waterfalls!

Aired: 08/09/24 | Expires: 12/10/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:26
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Night Light
Bob Ross paints a stormy coastline.
Episode: S40 E4032 | 26:26
Watch 27:21
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Mountain Glory
Bob Ross paints an all-in-one beautiful landscape scene.
Episode: S40 E4033 | 27:21
Watch 27:00
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Hidden Stream
A real Bob Ross painting favorite that pleases the eye.
Episode: S40 E4034 | 27:00
Watch 27:06
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Dark Waterfall
Watch Bob Ross create a wonderful little waterfall in the middle of an autumn forest.
Episode: S40 E4031 | 27:06
Watch 26:33
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Covered Bridge
Bob Ross paints a country covered-bridge, a painting you won't want to miss!
Episode: S40 E4029 | 26:33
Watch 26:34
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Midnight Breaker
A dramatic Bob Ross seascape, painted masterfully by Nicholas Hankins today.
Episode: S40 E4030 | 26:34
Watch 26:52
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Blue River
Bob Ross shows us how to create crimson-y magic in today’s riverside landscape.
Episode: S40 E4001 | 26:52
Watch 28:02
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Majestic Pine
Bob Ross paints a golden field of sparse pines and other greenery..
Episode: S40 E4002 | 28:02
Watch 27:55
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Mountain at Sunset
Bob Ross demonstrates how to create a beautiful brown mountain scene.
Episode: S40 E4004 | 27:55
Watch 28:00
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Winter Mountain
Bob Ross captures the mood of a cold winter’s day.
Episode: S40 E4003 | 28:00
Watch 27:19
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Florida's Glory
Bob Ross creates a painting within the shape of the state of Florida.
Episode: S41 E4105 | 27:19
Watch 27:00
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Barn in Snow Oval
Big ol' country barn snuggled in the snow.
Episode: S41 E4109 | 27:00
Watch 26:56
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Frozen Beauty in Vignette
Snow-covered landscape, icy pond and cabin, compliments of Bob Ross.
Episode: S41 E4102 | 26:56
Watch 26:45
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Christmas Eve Snow
Happy little church tucked into a bed of snow, evergreens and mountains.
Episode: S41 E4112 | 26:45
Watch 26:34
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Galaxy Grandeur
Nicholas Hankins crafts a night scene with silhouettes of happy little Bob Ross trees.
Episode: S40 E4045 | 26:34
Watch 26:34
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Moonlit Serenade
Nicholas Hankins paints a moonlit stream in this moody Bob Ross landscape.
Episode: S40 E4015 | 26:34
Watch 27:58
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Winter Cabin
Bob Ross places a magical cabin upon a bed of snow with his paint brush.
Episode: S40 E4019 | 27:58
Watch 27:54
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Mountain River
Bob Ross paints a gently flowing river.
Episode: S40 E4016 | 27:54
Watch 27:00
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Arctic Beauty
Bob Ross create a spectacular painting completed on a black canvas.
Episode: S40 E4018 | 27:00