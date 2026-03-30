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The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross

Toward Day’s End

Season 42 Episode 4236 | 26m 50s

Evening draws nigh at home on the river and quiet signals a time for rest; join Bob Ross for this lovely oval creation.

Aired: 08/08/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:48
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Desert Glow
Bob Ross takes viewers into the incredible beauty of the desert.
Episode: S42 E4224 | 26:48
Watch 27:05
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Crimson Tide
This Bob Ross masterpiece is a beautiful example of a truly mood-filled seascape on black canvas.
Episode: S42 E4233 | 27:05
Watch 27:13
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Triple View
Bob Ross paints a small cabin under a majestic mountain range.
Episode: S42 E4234 | 27:13
Watch 26:48
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Rowboat on the Beach
This painting depicts a humble rowboat waiting on a quiet beach for the day’s excursion.
Episode: S41 E4148 | 26:48
Watch 26:34
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Moonlit Serenade
Nicholas Hankins paints a moonlit stream in this moody Bob Ross landscape.
Episode: S40 E4015 | 26:34
Watch 26:26
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Night Light
Bob Ross paints a stormy coastline.
Episode: S40 E4032 | 26:26
Watch 27:58
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Winter Cabin
Bob Ross places a magical cabin upon a bed of snow with his paint brush.
Episode: S40 E4019 | 27:58
Watch 27:54
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Mountain River
Bob Ross paints a gently flowing river.
Episode: S40 E4016 | 27:54
Watch 27:00
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Arctic Beauty
Bob Ross create a spectacular painting completed on a black canvas.
Episode: S40 E4018 | 27:00
Watch 26:34
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Trapper's Retreat
Nicholas Hankins paints an old trapper's cabin on the banks of an icy, winding river.
Episode: S40 E4020 | 26:34
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Watch 27:08
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Secluded Mountain
Watch along as Bob Ross paints a beautiful East Coast mountain scene.
Episode: S42 E4207 | 27:08
Watch 27:02
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Gray Mountain
Bob Ross paints an awesome sky hovering over snow-covered mountains.
Episode: E4201 | 27:02
Watch 26:58
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Valley Waterfall
Bob Ross paints a lush green valley and a beautiful waterfall.
Episode: S42 E4203 | 26:58
Watch 27:07
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Warm Summer Day
Bob Ross captures a essence of summertime.
Episode: S42 E4202 | 27:07
Watch 26:48
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Rowboat on the Beach
See Bob Ross paint a charming little rowboat awaiting its next journey.
Episode: S42 E4205 | 26:48
Watch 27:14
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Tranquil Dawn
Join Bob Ross on a warm winter morning as he captures the freshness of a new day!
Episode: S42 E4204 | 27:14
Watch 27:02
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Wooded Stream Oval
Join Bob Ross as he paints a novel twist in his beautiful wooded scene.
Episode: S42 E4212 | 27:02
Watch 25:47
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Delightful Meadow Home
Enjoy the expanse of the wilderness with Bob Ross,
Episode: S42 E4213 | 25:47
Watch 24:51
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
An Arctic Winter Day
Travel along with Bob Ross and discover the serenity of a quiet cabin.
Episode: S42 E4214 | 24:51
Watch 27:14
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Countryside Oval"
Bob Ross captures a delightfully tranquil fishing spot,
Episode: S42 E4215 | 27:14