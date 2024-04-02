100 WVIA Way
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross

Woodland Peace

Season 40 Episode 4035 | 26m 34s

The warmth of the morning sun illuminates this inviting Bob Ross styled woodland scene, replete with tall fir trees and a sun dappled path. Nicholas Hankins shows us how.

Aired: 08/11/23 | Expires: 06/04/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:26
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Night Light
Bob Ross paints a stormy coastline.
Episode: S40 E4032 | 26:26
Watch 27:21
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Mountain Glory
Bob Ross paints an all-in-one beautiful landscape scene.
Episode: S40 E4033 | 27:21
Watch 27:00
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Hidden Stream
A real Bob Ross painting favorite that pleases the eye.
Episode: S40 E4034 | 27:00
Watch 27:06
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Dark Waterfall
Watch Bob Ross create a wonderful little waterfall in the middle of an autumn forest.
Episode: S40 E4031 | 27:06
Watch 26:33
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Covered Bridge
Bob Ross paints a country covered-bridge, a painting you won't want to miss!
Episode: S40 E4029 | 26:33
Watch 26:34
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Midnight Breaker
A dramatic Bob Ross seascape, painted masterfully by Nicholas Hankins today.
Episode: S40 E4030 | 26:34
Watch 27:49
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Lonely Retreat
Bob Ross creates a snow-bound cabin at sunset using blue effets.
Episode: S40 E4021 | 27:49
Watch 26:34
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
September Song
Nicholas Hankins paints a foggy, early morning Bob Ross landscape.
Episode: S40 E4025 | 26:34
Watch 27:01
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Oval Barn
Bob Ross paints an old country barn in an oval.
Episode: S40 E4028 | 27:01
Watch 26:53
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Mountain Hideaway
Bob Ross creates a happy little stream tumbling through a rocky meadow.
Episode: S40 E4026 | 26:53
