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PBS Books

How a Bodega Becomes a Home: Amaris Castillo on Culture, Identity & Community | Uncovered

Season 2026 Episode 25 | 32m 31s

Presented by PBS Books in partnership with the Association of University Presses, Uncovered invites viewers to discover the stories behind today’s most compelling books and the conversations they inspire. In this episode, we explore Bodega Stories by Amaris Castillo, published by University Press of Florida, a member press of the Association of University Presses.

Aired: 09/14/26
Extras
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PBS Books
Welcome to UNCOVERED
Uncovered invites you to explore the remarkable books, distinguished authors & compelling ideas.
Preview: S2026 E26 | 2:10
Watch 2:10
PBS Books
Welcome to UNCOVERED
Uncovered invites you to explore the remarkable books, distinguished authors & compelling ideas.
Episode: S2026 E26 | 2:10
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Episode: S2025 E47 | 56:55
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Episode: S2025 E49 | 1:02:13
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Episode: S2025 E38 | 10:26
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PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E35 | 26:03
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