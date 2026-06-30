100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS Books

Reading Roadtrip Episode 115 - UTAH

Season 2026 Episode 20 | 38m 01s

Roll into Utah with PBS Books and the Library of Congress on our next stop in American Stories: A Reading Road Trip.. Book lovers can explore beloved independent bookstores like The King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City, visit welcoming libraries such as Grand County Public Library, home to the famous library cat, Cosmo! Across this rugged landscape, authors have explored freedom & identity,.

Aired: 07/01/26
Extras
Watch 38:38
PBS Books
Readind Road Trip - Washington
Buckle up and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit the state of Washington
Episode: S2026 E4 | 38:38
Watch 47:55
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep. 212: Our Favorite Books of 2025
PBS Books Readers Club celebrates the wrap of its second season with a highlight of 2025
Episode: S2025 E67 | 47:55
Watch 11:39
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview at the Eastern Market - Shonda Buchanan
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E50 | 11:39
Watch 56:55
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Lecture at the Detroit Public Library - The AstroTwins
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books lectures
Episode: S2025 E47 | 56:55
Watch 1:02:13
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Lecture at the Detroit Public Library - Mark Crilley
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books lectures
Episode: S2025 E49 | 1:02:13
Watch 10:26
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Jamie DeKelaita
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E38 | 10:26
Watch 9:06
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Ryan Place
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E36 | 9:06
Watch 26:03
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Curtis Chin
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E35 | 26:03
Watch 19:43
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - The AstroTwins
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E37 | 19:43
Watch 29:23
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview -Esoteric & Occult Antiquarian Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E46 | 29:23
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Books
  • PBS Books Season 2025
  • PBS Books Programming 2024
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2023
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2022
  • PBS Books Season 2021
  • PBS Books Season 2018
  • PBS Books Season 2017
  • PBS Books Season 2016
  • PBS Books Season 2015
  • PBS Books Season 2014
Watch 18:45
PBS Books
READERS CLUB Episode 306 : Our Favorite Books for Summer
Our hosts of the PBS Books Readers Club, share their perfect picks to binge beachside this summer
Episode: S2026 E19 | 18:45
Watch 38:31
PBS Books
Reading Road Trip: American Stories - Delaware
Climb aboard with the PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit Delaware on our next stop !
Episode: S2026 E18 | 38:31
Watch 36:31
PBS Books
Readers Club 305: This Is Not About Us | Allegra Goodman
New York Times bestselling author Allegra Goodman of Sam and Isola to discuss her brand-new novel
Episode: S2026 E16 | 36:31
Watch 38:00
PBS Books
Reading Road Trip Ep 113- Pennsylvania
Fasten your seatbelts and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit Pennsylvania.
Episode: S2026 E17 | 38:00
Watch 1:12:43
PBS Books
Arthur Horwitz, Author Talk from The Zekelman Holocaust Center
Arthur will explore the making of his memoir, sharing the challenges he faced in his novel.
Episode: S2026 E15 | 1:12:43
Watch 33:17
PBS Books
Readers Club 304: Wilding | Isabella Tree
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes British author and conservationist Isabella Tree
Episode: S2026 E14 | 33:17
Watch 37:31
PBS Books
National Library Week: Celebrating Libraries & Librarians
A timely and thoughtful conversation with Daniel Montgomery, Executive Director of the ALA
Episode: S2026 E13 | 37:31
Watch 51:46
PBS Books
The CAALS Bauder Lecture with Marlon James
PBS Books is a partner with the Marygrove Conservancy’s Contemporary American Authors - Marlon James
Episode: S2026 E12 | 51:46
Watch 32:36
PBS Books
Readers Club- Debbie Horsfield | The Forsytes
The PBS Books Readers Club takes on John Galsworthy's classic novel series The Forsytes.
Episode: S2026 E11 | 32:36
Watch 39:55
PBS Books
Reading Road Trip American Stories: Nevada
Saddle up and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit Nevada for our next stop!
Episode: S2026 E10 | 39:55