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PBS Books

Readers Club 304: Wilding | Isabella Tree

Season 2026 Episode 14 | 33m 17s

PBS Books Readers Club welcomes British author and conservationist Isabella Tree to discuss her inspirational non-fiction book Wilding. Wilding: Returning Nature to Our Farm chronicles the real-life experiences of Isabella Tree and her husband Charlie Burrell as they take on rewilding their 3,500-acre Knepp Castle Estate in Sussex, England. A land ravaged by centuries of farming.

Aired: 04/26/26
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