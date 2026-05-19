Readers Club 305: This Is Not About Us | Allegra Goodman

Extras
Buckle up and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit the state of Washington
PBS Books Readers Club celebrates the wrap of its second season with a highlight of 2025
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books lectures
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books lectures
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Latest Episodes
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PBS Books
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PBS Books Season 2025
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PBS Books Programming 2024
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Library of Congress National Book Festival 2023
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Library of Congress National Book Festival 2022
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PBS Books Season 2021
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PBS Books Season 2018
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PBS Books Season 2017
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PBS Books Season 2016
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PBS Books Season 2015
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PBS Books Season 2014
Arthur will explore the making of his memoir, sharing the challenges he faced in his novel.
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes British author and conservationist Isabella Tree
A timely and thoughtful conversation with Daniel Montgomery, Executive Director of the ALA
PBS Books is a partner with the Marygrove Conservancy’s Contemporary American Authors - Marlon James
The PBS Books Readers Club takes on John Galsworthy's classic novel series The Forsytes.
Saddle up and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit Nevada for our next stop!
Buckle up and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit Iowa on our next stop !
Fasten your seatbelts and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit Arkansas!
PBBS Books Readers Club recommend their favorite Black History Month reads.
Join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit the U.S. Virgin Islands in our next stop!