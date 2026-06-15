100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS Books

Reading Road Trip: American Stories - Delaware

Season 2026 Episode 18 | 38m 31s

Climb aboard with the PBS Books & the Library of Congress as we visit Delaware on our next stop in American Stories: A Reading Road Trip. From the wetlands of southern Delaware to its modern northern cities, writers across the state continue to shape today’s literary conversation. The historic streets of New Castle, & taverns with whispered ties to Edgar Allan Poe, remind us that in this state.

Aired: 06/16/26
Extras
Watch 38:38
PBS Books
Readind Road Trip - Washington
Buckle up and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit the state of Washington
Episode: S2026 E4 | 38:38
Watch 47:55
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep. 212: Our Favorite Books of 2025
PBS Books Readers Club celebrates the wrap of its second season with a highlight of 2025
Episode: S2025 E67 | 47:55
Watch 11:39
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview at the Eastern Market - Shonda Buchanan
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E50 | 11:39
Watch 56:55
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Lecture at the Detroit Public Library - The AstroTwins
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books lectures
Episode: S2025 E47 | 56:55
Watch 1:02:13
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Lecture at the Detroit Public Library - Mark Crilley
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books lectures
Episode: S2025 E49 | 1:02:13
Watch 10:26
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Jamie DeKelaita
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E38 | 10:26
Watch 9:06
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Ryan Place
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E36 | 9:06
Watch 26:03
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Curtis Chin
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E35 | 26:03
Watch 19:43
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - The AstroTwins
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E37 | 19:43
Watch 29:23
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview -Esoteric & Occult Antiquarian Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E46 | 29:23
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Books
  • PBS Books Season 2025
  • PBS Books Programming 2024
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2023
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2022
  • PBS Books Season 2021
  • PBS Books Season 2018
  • PBS Books Season 2017
  • PBS Books Season 2016
  • PBS Books Season 2015
  • PBS Books Season 2014
Watch 36:31
PBS Books
Readers Club 305: This Is Not About Us | Allegra Goodman
New York Times bestselling author Allegra Goodman of Sam and Isola to discuss her brand-new novel
Episode: S2026 E16 | 36:31
Watch 38:00
PBS Books
Reading Road Trip Ep 113- Pennsylvania
Fasten your seatbelts and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit Pennsylvania.
Episode: S2026 E17 | 38:00
Watch 1:12:43
PBS Books
Arthur Horwitz, Author Talk from The Zekelman Holocaust Center
Arthur will explore the making of his memoir, sharing the challenges he faced in his novel.
Episode: S2026 E15 | 1:12:43
Watch 33:17
PBS Books
Readers Club 304: Wilding | Isabella Tree
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes British author and conservationist Isabella Tree
Episode: S2026 E14 | 33:17
Watch 37:31
PBS Books
National Library Week: Celebrating Libraries & Librarians
A timely and thoughtful conversation with Daniel Montgomery, Executive Director of the ALA
Episode: S2026 E13 | 37:31
Watch 51:46
PBS Books
The CAALS Bauder Lecture with Marlon James
PBS Books is a partner with the Marygrove Conservancy’s Contemporary American Authors - Marlon James
Episode: S2026 E12 | 51:46
Watch 32:36
PBS Books
Readers Club- Debbie Horsfield | The Forsytes
The PBS Books Readers Club takes on John Galsworthy's classic novel series The Forsytes.
Episode: S2026 E11 | 32:36
Watch 39:55
PBS Books
Reading Road Trip American Stories: Nevada
Saddle up and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit Nevada for our next stop!
Episode: S2026 E10 | 39:55
Watch 39:37
PBS Books
Reading Road Trip American Stories: Iowa
Buckle up and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit Iowa on our next stop !
Episode: S2026 E9 | 39:37
Watch 38:30
PBS Books
Reading Road Trip - Arkansas
Fasten your seatbelts and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit Arkansas!
Episode: S2026 E8 | 38:30