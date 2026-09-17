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PBS Books

Reading Roadtrip Episode 118 Puerto Rico

Season 2026 Episode 27 | 37m 22s

Join PBS Books and the Library of Congress for book inspired adventure to Puerto Rico in American Stories: A Reading Road Trip. Puerto Rico’s literary tradition is as layered and vibrant as the island itself, shaped by centuries of history, cultural exchange, and a deep connection to language and place.

Aired: 09/16/26
Extras
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Preview: S2026 E26 | 2:10
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Episode: S2026 E26 | 2:10
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Episode: S2025 E35 | 26:03
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