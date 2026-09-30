Extras
Curriculum wars turn ugly, but two teachers on opposite sides dare to find common ground.
COVID rage sparks a school board war, testing two best friends from rival political families.
Latest Episodes
Curriculum wars turn ugly, but two teachers on opposite sides dare to find common ground.
COVID rage sparks a school board war, testing two best friends from rival political families.
The community rallies for the final push as the school board elections reach a crescendo.
A new scandal, a national election, and a reckoning that crystallizes the entire series.