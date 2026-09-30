100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bucks County, USA

What Will Your Story Be?

Season 1 Episode 105 | 1hr 28m 14s

Election results arrive in an emotional wave of joy, tears, and fresh allegations. A new board stumbles, friendships are tested, and a national election heightens the stakes. Then, a deeply emotional roundtable cuts through it all--clarifying what the series was always about: what is division doing to our children? The next generation dares to believe they'll find a better way.

Aired: 09/08/26 | Expires: 12/16/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 53:30
Bucks County, USA
The Outbreak
COVID rage sparks a school board war, testing two best friends from rival political families.
Episode: S1 E101 | 53:30
Watch 58:06
Bucks County, USA
The Petri Dish
Curriculum wars turn ugly, but two teachers on opposite sides dare to find common ground.
Episode: S1 E102 | 58:06
Latest Episodes
Watch 58:06
Bucks County, USA
The Petri Dish
Curriculum wars turn ugly, but two teachers on opposite sides dare to find common ground.
Episode: S1 E102 | 58:06
Watch 53:30
Bucks County, USA
The Outbreak
COVID rage sparks a school board war, testing two best friends from rival political families.
Episode: S1 E101 | 53:30
Watch 56:09
Bucks County, USA
Duck Soup
Accusations of grooming and a federal investigation threaten the ongoing search for common ground.
Episode: S1 E103 | 56:09
Watch 55:50
Bucks County, USA
Peace Valley
The community rallies for the final push as the school board elections reach a crescendo.
Episode: S1 E104 | 55:50