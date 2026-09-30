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Bucks County, USA

Peace Valley

Season 1 Episode 104 | 55m 50s

As the school board elections reach a crescendo, the conflict gets personal. Amid brief moments of connection, students and parents alike suffer bullying, threats, and isolation, while activists take their battles to a national stage. Election night comes at last, and the community gathers, terrified and hopeful, to hear the results.

Aired: 09/08/26 | Expires: 12/09/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 58:06
Bucks County, USA
The Petri Dish
Curriculum wars turn ugly, but two teachers on opposite sides dare to find common ground.
Episode: S1 E102 | 58:06
Watch 53:30
Bucks County, USA
The Outbreak
COVID rage sparks a school board war, testing two best friends from rival political families.
Episode: S1 E101 | 53:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 58:06
Bucks County, USA
The Petri Dish
Curriculum wars turn ugly, but two teachers on opposite sides dare to find common ground.
Episode: S1 E102 | 58:06
Watch 53:30
Bucks County, USA
The Outbreak
COVID rage sparks a school board war, testing two best friends from rival political families.
Episode: S1 E101 | 53:30
Watch 1:28:14
Bucks County, USA
What Will Your Story Be?
A new scandal, a national election, and a reckoning that crystallizes the entire series.
Episode: S1 E105 | 1:28:14
Watch 56:09
Bucks County, USA
Duck Soup
Accusations of grooming and a federal investigation threaten the ongoing search for common ground.
Episode: S1 E103 | 56:09