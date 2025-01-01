Just In Time: Broadway Medley

Extras
Patti LaBelle performs “The House I Live In” on A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration.
Trace Adkins performs “Still A Soldier” on the 2026 A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration.
Kool & The Gang Perform a Medley of Their Biggest Hits
Carly Pearce performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” on 2026’s A Capitol Fourth.
Trace Adkins performs “American Made” on the 2026 A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration.
Host Alfonso Ribeiro leads A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration.
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live Friday, July 3, 8/7c.
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
Latest Episodes
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All
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A Capitol Fourth Season 2026
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A Capitol Fourth Season 2025
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A Capitol Fourth Season 2024
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A Capitol Fourth Season 2023
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A Capitol Fourth Season 2022
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A Capitol Fourth Season 2021
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A Capitol Fourth Season 2020
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A Capitol Fourth Season 2019
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A Capitol Fourth Season 2018
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A Capitol Fourth Season 2017
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A Capitol Fourth Season 2016
A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live Friday, July 3, 8/7c.
Watch the 2025 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2024 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2023 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2022 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2021 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2020 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2019 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2018 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2017 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.