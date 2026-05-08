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The Chavis Chronicles

Danita Johnson & Todd McDonald

Season 6 Episode 625 | 26m 34s

Dr. Chavis Jr. talks with Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United, and Todd McDonald, CEO of Liberty Bank. McDonald discusses leadership, economic empowerment, and Johnson shares how sports and financial institutions can work together to expand opportunity and strengthen communities.

Aired: 05/23/26 | Expires: 12/06/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:12
The Chavis Chronicles
Evens Charles & Tiffany Williams-Brewer
Evens Charles & Williams-Brewer discuss economic growth and justice with Dr. Chavis.
Episode: S6 E622 | 27:12
Watch 27:41
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Roger Mitchell, Dr. Regina Hampton & Dr. Alison Bruff
Drs. Mitchell, Hampton, and Bruff discuss advocacy and community health with Dr. Chavis.
Episode: S6 E621 | 27:41
Watch 25:52
The Chavis Chronicles
John Pasmore & Todd McDonald
John Pasmore & Todd McDonald discuss AI innovation and banking solutions with Dr. Chavis.
Episode: S6 E620 | 25:52
Watch 26:18
The Chavis Chronicles
Danita Johnson & Candice C. Jones
Danita Johnson and Candice C. Jones discuss leadership and community with Dr. Chavis.
Episode: S6 E619 | 26:18
Watch 26:21
The Chavis Chronicles
Steven Hightower
Steven Hightower joins Dr. Chavis to discuss EV innovation and clean energy solutions.
Episode: S6 E606 | 26:21
Watch 26:06
The Chavis Chronicles
John Hope Bryant
Dr. Chavis talks with the founder and CEO of Operation Hope, John Hope Bryant.
Episode: S4 E423 | 26:06
Watch 25:54
The Chavis Chronicles
Richard Dunn and Ashley Myatt
Dr. Chavis talks with the COO at the Atlanta Voice and the newest Miss Black America.
Episode: S4 E425 | 25:54
Watch 26:50
The Chavis Chronicles
Rawle Anderson Jr., Esq.
Dr. Chavis talks to Rawle Andrews Jr. of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation
Episode: S4 E424 | 26:50
Watch 27:09
The Chavis Chronicles
Milton Jones
Dr. Chavis talks with United Negro College Fund and civic leader Milton H. Jones, Jr.
Episode: S4 E421 | 27:09
Watch 27:18
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Topper Carew
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
Episode: S4 E409 | 27:18
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Evens Charles & Williams-Brewer discuss economic growth and justice with Dr. Chavis.
Episode: S6 E622 | 27:12
Watch 27:41
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Drs. Mitchell, Hampton, and Bruff discuss advocacy and community health with Dr. Chavis.
Episode: S6 E621 | 27:41
Watch 25:52
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John Pasmore & Todd McDonald discuss AI innovation and banking solutions with Dr. Chavis.
Episode: S6 E620 | 25:52
Watch 26:18
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Danita Johnson & Candice C. Jones
Danita Johnson and Candice C. Jones discuss leadership and community with Dr. Chavis.
Episode: S6 E619 | 26:18
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