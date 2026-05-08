Danita Johnson & Todd McDonald

Extras
Evens Charles & Williams-Brewer discuss economic growth and justice with Dr. Chavis.
Drs. Mitchell, Hampton, and Bruff discuss advocacy and community health with Dr. Chavis.
John Pasmore & Todd McDonald discuss AI innovation and banking solutions with Dr. Chavis.
Danita Johnson and Candice C. Jones discuss leadership and community with Dr. Chavis.
Steven Hightower joins Dr. Chavis to discuss EV innovation and clean energy solutions.
Dr. Chavis talks with the founder and CEO of Operation Hope, John Hope Bryant.
Dr. Chavis talks with the COO at the Atlanta Voice and the newest Miss Black America.
Dr. Chavis talks to Rawle Andrews Jr. of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation
Dr. Chavis talks with United Negro College Fund and civic leader Milton H. Jones, Jr.
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
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Dr. Chavis talks with Howard VP of Athletics Kery Davis about HBCU athletics and leadership.
Mayor Scott & Kery Davis join Dr. Chavis to discuss safety, housing, and leadership.
Evens Charles & Williams-Brewer discuss economic growth and justice with Dr. Chavis.
Drs. Mitchell, Hampton, and Bruff discuss advocacy and community health with Dr. Chavis.
John Pasmore & Todd McDonald discuss AI innovation and banking solutions with Dr. Chavis.
Danita Johnson and Candice C. Jones discuss leadership and community with Dr. Chavis.
Dr. Cheryl LaRoche explores Bishop Paul Quinn’s untold legacy in Apostle of Liberation.
Lonnae O’Neal explores family, land, and legacy in her new book Bibb Country.
AI innovator Dr. Denise Turley explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of work.
Dr. Chavis examines how Black soldiers reshaped the course of the Civil War.