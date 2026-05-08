100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Chavis Chronicles

Kery Davis, Vice President of Athletics, Howard University

Season 6 Episode 626 | 26m 50s

Dr. Benjamin sits down with Kery Davis, Vice President of Athletics at Howard University. Davis discusses the growing national influence of HBCU athletics, leadership in collegiate sports, and how Howard is empowering student-athletes while strengthening tradition, academic excellence, and opportunity for the next generation.

Aired: 05/30/26 | Expires: 12/06/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:12
The Chavis Chronicles
Evens Charles & Tiffany Williams-Brewer
Evens Charles & Williams-Brewer discuss economic growth and justice with Dr. Chavis.
Episode: S6 E622 | 27:12
Watch 27:41
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Roger Mitchell, Dr. Regina Hampton & Dr. Alison Bruff
Drs. Mitchell, Hampton, and Bruff discuss advocacy and community health with Dr. Chavis.
Episode: S6 E621 | 27:41
Watch 25:52
The Chavis Chronicles
John Pasmore & Todd McDonald
John Pasmore & Todd McDonald discuss AI innovation and banking solutions with Dr. Chavis.
Episode: S6 E620 | 25:52
Watch 26:18
The Chavis Chronicles
Danita Johnson & Candice C. Jones
Danita Johnson and Candice C. Jones discuss leadership and community with Dr. Chavis.
Episode: S6 E619 | 26:18
Watch 26:21
The Chavis Chronicles
Steven Hightower
Steven Hightower joins Dr. Chavis to discuss EV innovation and clean energy solutions.
Episode: S6 E606 | 26:21
Watch 26:06
The Chavis Chronicles
John Hope Bryant
Dr. Chavis talks with the founder and CEO of Operation Hope, John Hope Bryant.
Episode: S4 E423 | 26:06
Watch 25:54
The Chavis Chronicles
Richard Dunn and Ashley Myatt
Dr. Chavis talks with the COO at the Atlanta Voice and the newest Miss Black America.
Episode: S4 E425 | 25:54
Watch 26:50
The Chavis Chronicles
Rawle Anderson Jr., Esq.
Dr. Chavis talks to Rawle Andrews Jr. of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation
Episode: S4 E424 | 26:50
Watch 27:09
The Chavis Chronicles
Milton Jones
Dr. Chavis talks with United Negro College Fund and civic leader Milton H. Jones, Jr.
Episode: S4 E421 | 27:09
Watch 27:18
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Topper Carew
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
Episode: S4 E409 | 27:18
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 6
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 5
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 4
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 3
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 2
Watch 26:34
The Chavis Chronicles
Danita Johnson & Todd McDonald
Dr. Chavis talks with Danita Johnson and Todd McDonald about sports, banking, and opportunity.
Episode: S6 E625 | 26:34
Watch 26:57
The Chavis Chronicles
Brandon Scott & Kery Davis
Mayor Scott & Kery Davis join Dr. Chavis to discuss safety, housing, and leadership.
Episode: S6 E623 | 26:57
Watch 27:12
The Chavis Chronicles
Evens Charles & Tiffany Williams-Brewer
Evens Charles & Williams-Brewer discuss economic growth and justice with Dr. Chavis.
Episode: S6 E622 | 27:12
Watch 27:41
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Roger Mitchell, Dr. Regina Hampton & Dr. Alison Bruff
Drs. Mitchell, Hampton, and Bruff discuss advocacy and community health with Dr. Chavis.
Episode: S6 E621 | 27:41
Watch 25:52
The Chavis Chronicles
John Pasmore & Todd McDonald
John Pasmore & Todd McDonald discuss AI innovation and banking solutions with Dr. Chavis.
Episode: S6 E620 | 25:52
Watch 26:18
The Chavis Chronicles
Danita Johnson & Candice C. Jones
Danita Johnson and Candice C. Jones discuss leadership and community with Dr. Chavis.
Episode: S6 E619 | 26:18
Watch 27:19
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Cheryl LaRoche
Dr. Cheryl LaRoche explores Bishop Paul Quinn’s untold legacy in Apostle of Liberation.
Episode: S6 E612 | 27:19
Watch 26:53
The Chavis Chronicles
Lonnae O’Neil
Lonnae O’Neal explores family, land, and legacy in her new book Bibb Country.
Episode: S6 E611 | 26:53
Watch 26:53
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Denise Turley
AI innovator Dr. Denise Turley explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of work.
Episode: S6 E610 | 26:53
Watch 26:19
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Frank Smith
Dr. Chavis examines how Black soldiers reshaped the course of the Civil War.
Episode: S6 E609 | 26:19