The Chavis Chronicles

Dr. Tshaka Cunningham, PhD Molecular Biologist, Co-Founder & CSO, Polaris Genomics, Inc.

Season 5 Episode 519 | 27m 22s

Geneticist Dr. Tshaka Cunningham talks to Dr. Chavis about the critical need for a broad spectrum of ethnic diversity in genetic research. Dr. Cunningham shares how people of African ancestry have been historically underrepresented in genomic studies and in order to create medicines of the future more people of color need to participate in genetic research.

Aired: 10/03/24 | Expires: 10/03/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
