The Chavis Chronicles

Wright Thompson, New York Times Best-Selling Author

Season 5 Episode 520 | 27m 44s

New York Times best-selling author Wright Thompson talks to Dr. Chavis about his latest book “The Barn: The Secret History of a Murder in Mississippi.” Thompson says the brutal murder of Emmitt Till still matters because so many facts have remained buried. The book examines the tragedy, while shedding light on an artifact hiding in plain sight: the barn where Till was beaten and killed.

Aired: 10/03/24 | Expires: 10/03/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
