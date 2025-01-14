Wright Thompson, New York Times Best-Selling Author

Extras
Dr. Chavis talks to billionaire Robert Smith about achieving success against the odds.
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
Dr. Chavis and Frances Draper discuss the importance of the black press in America.
Dr. Chavis and actress Phylicia Rashad discuss her career and the importance of the arts.
Hip Hop star T.I. discusses the importance of the arts on the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.
Dr. Chavis and Hip-Hop MC Monie Love discuss her career and Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary.
CEO of Trust Marketing Howard Robertson discusses the state of Black media ownership.
Phyllis Dickerson, CEO African American Mayors Association, on challenges for city mayors.
Dr. Chavis talks to financial guru and billionaire Soohyung Kim about financial success.
Berrisford Boothe and Klaire Scarborough on their book about artists during the pandemic.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Chavis Chronicles Season 5
-
The Chavis Chronicles Season 4
-
The Chavis Chronicles Season 3
-
The Chavis Chronicles Season 2
Dr. Chavis talks to Dana W. White, Senior Managing Director at Ankura Consulting.
Dr. Chavis talks to Terrence Hayes, the VA’s Deputy Assistant Secretary, Public Affairs.
Dr. Chavis talks to Janice L. Mathis Esq. with the National Council of Negro Women.
Dr. Chavis discusses the rise in anti-Semitism with expert attorney Gabriel Groisman.
American Cancer Society doctors review their historic study on Black women and cancer.
Dr. Chavis talks to professor and political activist Herb Boyd.
Dr. Chavis talks to global radio host Charles Garris and digital tech expert Mark Gusakov.
Dr. Chavis talks to veteran comedians Chris Thomas and Sir Frank Cooper.
Dr. Chavis talks with leaders from The Conservation Fund, a top environmental conservation group.
Dr. Chavis talks to Dominique D. Calhoun, 81st President of the National Bar Association.