Merry Christmas, Darling

Extras
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Watch Stephanie J. Block perform "What Child is This? with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Ryan Murphy reimagines 'Go, Tell It on the Mountain' in a joyful orchestral setting.
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Dennis Haysbert finds faith, joy, and purpose in this moving Christmas behind the scenes clip.
Dr. Mulli’s journey shows how love, faith, and service can transform lives and communities.
Behind the scenes with Ruthie Ann Miles—music, memories, and Christmas soul.
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Watch The Tabernacle Choir perform Ryan Murphy’s vibrant “Joy to the World” in 'Hope of the Season.'
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Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol.
Stars Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet join The Tabernacle Choir for an inspiring concert.
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough.
Relive 20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts with host Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.
Celebrate Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring the marvelous Kristin Chenoweth.