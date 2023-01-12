This episode showcases breads from around the world. First, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Erica Bruce bake German-Style Winter Squash Bread, an impressive braided loaf. Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges makes Palestinian-Style Turmeric Bread. Finally, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark prepares Chinese Sesame-Scallion Bread featuring a crisp crust and a satisfying interior chew.