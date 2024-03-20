100 WVIA Way
Classical Tahoe

Episode 2

Season 3 Episode 302 | 56m 42s

The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs Selections from Carmen by Georges Bizet, Symphony No. 1 in C Major by Georges Bizet, Sinfonietta No. 2 (“Generations”) by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, and Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Aired: 03/31/24 | Expires: 06/06/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Classical Tahoe
Episode 1
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E301 | 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 3
Performances include music by Beethoven, Debussy, and Schumann
Episode: S2 E203 | 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 1
Performances include music by Strauss, Rodrigo, Couperin and Tchaikovsky
Episode: S2 E201 | 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 4
Performances include music by Weber, Vaughan-Williams, Strauss, Saint-Saens and Wieniawski
Episode: S2 E204 | 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 2
Performances include music by Montgomery, Copland, Marquez, Saint-Saens and Brubeck.
Episode: S2 E202 | 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 6
Performances from the "Brubeck at 100" program with the Brubeck Brothers Quartet.
Episode: S2 E206 | 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 2 Episode 5
Performances include Borodin's String Quartet #2 and Mendelssohn's Symphony #4
Episode: S2 E205 | 56:45
Classical Tahoe
Season 1 Episode 6
A Vivaldi Bassoon Concerto, Debussy/Cooper Sonata “No 5”, Rachmaninoff, Strauss and more.
Episode: S1 E106 | 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 1 Episode 1
Music by Zabel, Mahler, Bruch, Saint-Saens and Jake Heggie with Frederica Von Stade.
Episode: S1 E101 | 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Season 1 Episode 5
Music by Bach, Debussy, Liszt and a Dvorak Bass Quintet.
Episode: S1 E105 | 56:46
Classical Tahoe
Episode 4
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E304 | 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 3
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E303 | 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 6
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E306 | 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 5
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E305 | 56:42
Classical Tahoe
Episode 1
The Classical Tahoe Orchestra performs various compositions.
Episode: S3 E301 | 56:42
