Cook's Country

Holiday Feast

Season 12 Episode 1211 | 25m 29s

Test cook Ashley Moore shows host Bridget Lancaster how to make a Crumb-Crusted Rack of Lamb that is perfect for the holidays. Next, equipment expert Adam Ried shows host Julia Collin Davison his top picks for electric knives. Finally, test cook Christie Morrison shows Julia how to make a showstopping Brussels Sprout Gratin.

Aired: 08/23/19
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Jamaican Feast
Jamaican Oxtail, Jamaican Rice and Peas; review of countertop compost bins.
Episode: S16 E1610 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Biscuits and Chicken
Butter and Lard Biscuits, Mimosa Fried Chicken; a visit to Asheville, NC; food processors.
Episode: S16 E1609 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Grilled Lamb and Cheesecake
Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb, La Viña-Style Cheesecake; review of spray mops.
Episode: S16 E1606 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
New Mexican Bounty
New Mexican Turnovers with Green Chile, Southwestern Tomato & Corn Salad; a visit to NM.
Episode: S16 E1611 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
A Love Letter to the South
Pork Chops with Milk Gravy, Pimento Mac and Cheese; disposable utensils; jarred peppers.
Episode: S16 E1608 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Puerto Rican Classics
Guanimes con Bacalao, Piña Coladas; a visit to Puerto Rico; all about Salt Cod.
Episode: S16 E1607 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Hawaiian Melting Pot
Tuna and Salmon Teriyaki Poke, Malasadas; all about freeze-dried backpacking meals.
Episode: S16 E1605 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
The Best Diner Food
Diner-Style Patty Melts, Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings; review of coffee makers.
Episode: S16 E1613 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Mediterranean Meze
Mana’eesh Za’atar and Baba Ghanoush, Roasted Beets with Lemon-Tahini Dressing; eggplant.
Episode: S16 E1612 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
French-Inspired Dinner
Trout Amandine, Lentilles du Puy with Spinach; bench scrapers; freshwater fish.
Episode: S16 E1614 | 25:46