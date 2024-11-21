100 WVIA Way
Cook's Country

The Power of Southern Cooking

Season 17 Episode 1711 | 26m 25s

Host Toni Tipton-Martin heads to Edisto Island, South Carolina to visit Emily Meggett, and then Bryan Roof cooks Hoppin' John inspired by her recipe. Ashley Moore makes host Julia Collin Davison Orange Rolls from Cullman, Alabama.

Aired: 09/20/24 | Expires: 01/31/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
