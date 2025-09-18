100 WVIA Way
Cook's Country

Portuguese Baking

Season 18 Episode 1802 | 26m 25s

Test cook Bryan Roof goes to Fall River, Massachusetts, and learns how to make Portuguese Pastéis de Nata (Portuguese Custard Tarts). And tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Julia Collin Davison to a tasting of canned diced tomatoes.

Aired: 09/19/25 | Expires: 10/31/25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
A Bold Brunch
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Episode: S17 E1707 | 26:25
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Jamaican Feast
Jamaican Oxtail, Jamaican Rice and Peas; review of countertop compost bins.
Episode: S16 E1610 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Biscuits and Chicken
Butter and Lard Biscuits, Mimosa Fried Chicken; a visit to Asheville, NC; food processors.
Episode: S16 E1609 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Grilled Lamb and Cheesecake
Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb, La Viña-Style Cheesecake; review of spray mops.
Episode: S16 E1606 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
New Mexican Bounty
New Mexican Turnovers with Green Chile, Southwestern Tomato & Corn Salad; a visit to NM.
Episode: S16 E1611 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
A Love Letter to the South
Pork Chops with Milk Gravy, Pimento Mac and Cheese; disposable utensils; jarred peppers.
Episode: S16 E1608 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Puerto Rican Classics
Guanimes con Bacalao, Piña Coladas; a visit to Puerto Rico; all about Salt Cod.
Episode: S16 E1607 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Hawaiian Melting Pot
Tuna and Salmon Teriyaki Poke, Malasadas; all about freeze-dried backpacking meals.
Episode: S16 E1605 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
The Best Diner Food
Diner-Style Patty Melts, Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings; review of coffee makers.
Episode: S16 E1613 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Mediterranean Meze
Mana’eesh Za’atar and Baba Ghanoush, Roasted Beets with Lemon-Tahini Dressing; eggplant.
Episode: S16 E1612 | 25:46
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Georgia Food on My Mind
Coastal Georgia Paella, Peach Ripple Ice Cream; a visit to the Georgia Lowcountry
Episode: S18 E1801 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Mexican American Comfort Food
Quesabirria Tacos, Sopa Seca; a visit to Tucson; history of Birria in the United States
Episode: S17 E1704 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Unexpected Beef and Potatoes
Smoked Prime Rib, Torn Potato Salad with Toasted Garlic and Herb Dressing; Grill Gloves
Episode: S17 E1703 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
North Carolina Barbecue
North Carolina Barbecue Pork, Lemonade with Honey; our recommended Fire Pits for Cooking
Episode: S17 E1701 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Inspired by Japanese Immigrants
Seattle Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Black Cod; a visit to Seattle; the story of Chef Nobu
Episode: S17 E1702 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Spiced Chicken Dinners
Kombdi, Jira Ghalun (Cumin-Scented Chicken), Hot-Honey Chicken; tasting of honey
Episode: S17 E1706 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Southwestern Vegetarian Fare
Vegetarian Chili, Jalepeño-Cheddar Scones; tasting of Kansas-City Style Barbecue Sauce
Episode: S17 E1705 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
The Power of Southern Cooking
Hoppin' John, Alabama Orange Rolls; A Visit to Edisto Island, SC
Episode: S17 E1711 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Short Ribs and Baked Potatoes
Slow-Roasted Medium-Rare Beef Short Ribs, Twice-Baked Potatoes with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
Episode: S17 E1710 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Darn Good Desserts
S'Mores Pie, M&M Cookies; our recommended Rolling Pins
Episode: S17 E1709 | 26:25