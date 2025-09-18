Georgia Food on My Mind

Extras
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Jamaican Oxtail, Jamaican Rice and Peas; review of countertop compost bins.
Butter and Lard Biscuits, Mimosa Fried Chicken; a visit to Asheville, NC; food processors.
Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb, La Viña-Style Cheesecake; review of spray mops.
New Mexican Turnovers with Green Chile, Southwestern Tomato & Corn Salad; a visit to NM.
Pork Chops with Milk Gravy, Pimento Mac and Cheese; disposable utensils; jarred peppers.
Guanimes con Bacalao, Piña Coladas; a visit to Puerto Rico; all about Salt Cod.
Tuna and Salmon Teriyaki Poke, Malasadas; all about freeze-dried backpacking meals.
Diner-Style Patty Melts, Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings; review of coffee makers.
Mana’eesh Za’atar and Baba Ghanoush, Roasted Beets with Lemon-Tahini Dressing; eggplant.
Cook's Country Season 18
Cook's Country Season 17
Cook's Country Season 16
Cook's Country Season 15
Cook's Country Season 14
Cook's Country Season 13
Cook's Country Season 12
Cook's Country Season 11
Portuguese Pastéis de Nata; our favorite canned diced tomatoes
Quesabirria Tacos, Sopa Seca; a visit to Tucson; history of Birria in the United States
Smoked Prime Rib, Torn Potato Salad with Toasted Garlic and Herb Dressing; Grill Gloves
North Carolina Barbecue Pork, Lemonade with Honey; our recommended Fire Pits for Cooking
Seattle Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Black Cod; a visit to Seattle; the story of Chef Nobu
Kombdi, Jira Ghalun (Cumin-Scented Chicken), Hot-Honey Chicken; tasting of honey
Vegetarian Chili, Jalepeño-Cheddar Scones; tasting of Kansas-City Style Barbecue Sauce
Hoppin' John, Alabama Orange Rolls; A Visit to Edisto Island, SC
Slow-Roasted Medium-Rare Beef Short Ribs, Twice-Baked Potatoes with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
S'Mores Pie, M&M Cookies; our recommended Rolling Pins