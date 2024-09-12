100 WVIA Way
Cook's Country

Southwestern Vegetarian Fare

Season 17 Episode 1705 | 26m 25s

Test Cook Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison Vegetarian Chili and Toni Tipton-Martin talks about the International Chili Society. Jack Bishop challenges Bridget Lancaster to a tasting of Kansas-City Style Barbecue Sauce, and Ashley Moore bakes Jalepeño-Cheddar Scones.

Aired: 09/20/24 | Expires: 12/06/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
French-Inspired Dinner
Trout Amandine, Lentilles du Puy with Spinach; bench scrapers; freshwater fish.
Episode: S16 E1614 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Sisig and Wings
Sisig, Soy Sauce Chicken Wings; a visit to Oakland, CA; Knorr’s Liquid Seasoning.
Episode: S16 E1604 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Grilled Lamb and Cheesecake
Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb, La Viña-Style Cheesecake; review of spray mops.
Episode: S16 E1606 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Fish Tacos and Fried Shrimp
San Diego Fish Tacos, Crispy Fried Shrimp; a visit to San Diego; tasting tortilla chips.
Episode: S16 E1602 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Texas Cookout
Texas-Style Smoked Beef Ribs, Easy Blueberry Cobbler; a visit to El Paso, TX; Charcoal.
Episode: S16 E1601 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Never Enough Citrus
Smoked Citrus Chicken, Really Good Key Lime Pie; the origins of Key Lime Pie.
Episode: S16 E1603 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Hawaiian Melting Pot
Tuna and Salmon Teriyaki Poke, Malasadas; all about freeze-dried backpacking meals.
Episode: S16 E1605 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Jamaican Feast
Jamaican Oxtail, Jamaican Rice and Peas; review of countertop compost bins.
Episode: S16 E1610 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
The Best Diner Food
Diner-Style Patty Melts, Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings; review of coffee makers.
Episode: S16 E1613 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Biscuits and Chicken
Butter and Lard Biscuits, Mimosa Fried Chicken; a visit to Asheville, NC; food processors.
Episode: S16 E1609 | 25:46
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Mexican American Comfort Food
Quesabirria Tacos, Sopa Seca; a visit to Tucson; history of Birria in the United States
Episode: S17 E1704 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Unexpected Beef and Potatoes
Smoked Prime Rib, Torn Potato Salad with Toasted Garlic and Herb Dressing; Grill Gloves
Episode: S17 E1703 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
North Carolina Barbecue
North Carolina Barbecue Pork, Lemonade with Honey; our recommended Fire Pits for Cooking
Episode: S17 E1701 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Inspired by Japanese Immigrants
Seattle Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Black Cod; a visit to Seattle; the story of Chef Nobu
Episode: S17 E1702 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Spiced Chicken Dinners
Kombdi, Jira Ghalun (Cumin-Scented Chicken), Hot-Honey Chicken; tasting of honey
Episode: S17 E1706 | 26:25
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
New Mexican Bounty
New Mexican Turnovers with Green Chile, Southwestern Tomato & Corn Salad; a visit to NM.
Episode: S16 E1611 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
A Love Letter to the South
Pork Chops with Milk Gravy, Pimento Mac and Cheese; disposable utensils; jarred peppers.
Episode: S16 E1608 | 25:46