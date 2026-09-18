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Cook's Country

Takeout at Home

Season 19 Episode 1907 | 26m 54s

Host Bridget Lancaster makes Pepperoni Sheet-Pan Pizza for host Julia Collin Davison. Equipment expert Hannah Crowley shares the test kitchen's favorite meat grinders. And test cook Morgan Bolling makes Meatball Subs for Bridget.

Aired: 09/18/26 | Expires: 12/31/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:54
Cook's Country
A Bold Brunch
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Episode: S17 E1707 | 26:54
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Jamaican Feast
Jamaican Oxtail, Jamaican Rice and Peas; review of countertop compost bins.
Episode: S16 E1610 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Biscuits and Chicken
Butter and Lard Biscuits, Mimosa Fried Chicken; a visit to Asheville, NC; food processors.
Episode: S16 E1609 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Grilled Lamb and Cheesecake
Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb, La Viña-Style Cheesecake; review of spray mops.
Episode: S16 E1606 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
New Mexican Bounty
New Mexican Turnovers with Green Chile, Southwestern Tomato & Corn Salad; a visit to NM.
Episode: S16 E1611 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
A Love Letter to the South
Pork Chops with Milk Gravy, Pimento Mac and Cheese; disposable utensils; jarred peppers.
Episode: S16 E1608 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Puerto Rican Classics
Guanimes con Bacalao, Piña Coladas; a visit to Puerto Rico; all about Salt Cod.
Episode: S16 E1607 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Hawaiian Melting Pot
Tuna and Salmon Teriyaki Poke, Malasadas; all about freeze-dried backpacking meals.
Episode: S16 E1605 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
The Best Diner Food
Diner-Style Patty Melts, Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings; review of coffee makers.
Episode: S16 E1613 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Mediterranean Meze
Mana’eesh Za’atar and Baba Ghanoush, Roasted Beets with Lemon-Tahini Dressing; eggplant.
Episode: S16 E1612 | 25:46
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