SOUTH episode

Extras
SOUTH explores craft artists who are building an inclusive and hopeful future.
NORTH investigates the impact of the northern landscape on craft artists
Fiber artist L'Merchie Frazier uses her art to tell the untold African American stories
Silversmith Ubaldo Vitali makes original work and restores historical silver
Artist Bisa Butler's quilt portraits based on Gordon Parks' photographs
Watch a preview of WEST, celebrating the continuum of heritage and handmade in the American west.
Watch a preview of EAST highlighting diverse expressions behind modern craft in the eastern region
IAIA student Whisper Crow Dog & IAIA alumni on Terran Last Gun on ledger art
Meet engravers and silversmiths at the silversmithing traditional cowboy arts symposium
Lost wax casting silver horses and crab candleholders at Ubaldo Vitali's studio
Latest Episodes
All
NORTH investigates the impact of the northern landscape on craft artists.
EAST highlights diverse expressions behind modern craft in the eastern region of America.
WEST celebrates the continuum of heritage and the handmade in the American west.
COLLECTORS reveals the relationship between craft collectors & artists they support
SCIENCE investigates the unexpected intersection between art and the sciences
PLAY celebrates the power of imagination and the child in all of us.
MINIATURES explores the world of small objects and big ideas
INSPIRATION reveals the magic and influence of craft
HOME visits artists whose environments are filled with meaning and metaphor
JEWELRY explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.