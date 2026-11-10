100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Craft in America

SOUTH episode

Season 18 Episode 2

From elaborate costumes of New Orleans masking societies to mosaic stained glass in Miami, the vibrant artist community rebuilding after Hurricane Helene, the episode demonstrates the resilience and creativity of the American South. Featuring Ato Ribeiro, the Osceola-Zepeda family, Vicki Essig, Sebastian Duncan-Portuondo, Shaka Zulu (Golden Feather Hunters), and Edward Buckner (Red Flame Hunters).

Aired: 11/12/26
Extras
Watch 1:00
Craft in America
SOUTH episode preview
SOUTH explores craft artists who are building an inclusive and hopeful future.
Preview: S18 E2 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Craft in America
NORTH episode preview
NORTH investigates the impact of the northern landscape on craft artists
Preview: S18 E1 | 1:00
Watch 6:50
Craft in America
L'Merchie Frazier
Fiber artist L'Merchie Frazier uses her art to tell the untold African American stories
Clip: S17 | 6:50
Watch 9:42
Craft in America
Ubaldo Vitali & Paul Revere
Silversmith Ubaldo Vitali makes original work and restores historical silver
Clip: S17 | 9:42
Watch 3:28
Craft in America
Bisa Butler's quilts based on Gordon Parks photographs
Artist Bisa Butler's quilt portraits based on Gordon Parks' photographs
Clip: S17 | 3:28
Watch 1:00
Craft in America
WEST preview
Watch a preview of WEST, celebrating the continuum of heritage and handmade in the American west.
Preview: S17 E2 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Craft in America
EAST preview
Watch a preview of EAST highlighting diverse expressions behind modern craft in the eastern region
Preview: S17 E1 | 1:00
Watch 2:13
Craft in America
IAIA ledger art
IAIA student Whisper Crow Dog & IAIA alumni on Terran Last Gun on ledger art
Clip: S17 | 2:13
Watch 6:28
Craft in America
Silversmith symposium
Meet engravers and silversmiths at the silversmithing traditional cowboy arts symposium
Clip: S17 | 6:28
Watch 1:30
Craft in America
Lost wax casting
Lost wax casting silver horses and crab candleholders at Ubaldo Vitali's studio
Clip: S17 | 1:30
Latest Episodes
All
Craft in America
NORTH episode
NORTH investigates the impact of the northern landscape on craft artists.
Episode: S18 E1
Watch 54:48
Craft in America
EAST episode
EAST highlights diverse expressions behind modern craft in the eastern region of America.
Episode: S17 E1 | 54:48
Watch 55:04
Craft in America
WEST episode
WEST celebrates the continuum of heritage and the handmade in the American west.
Episode: S17 E2 | 55:04
Watch 55:41
Craft in America
COLLECTORS episode
COLLECTORS reveals the relationship between craft collectors & artists they support
Episode: S16 E2 | 55:41
Watch 55:11
Craft in America
SCIENCE episode
SCIENCE investigates the unexpected intersection between art and the sciences
Episode: S16 E1 | 55:11
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
PLAY episode
PLAY celebrates the power of imagination and the child in all of us.
Episode: S15 E1 | 55:06
Watch 55:36
Craft in America
MINIATURES episode
MINIATURES explores the world of small objects and big ideas
Episode: S15 E2 | 55:36
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
INSPIRATION Episode
INSPIRATION reveals the magic and influence of craft
Episode: S14 E1 | 54:36
Watch 55:05
Craft in America
HOME Episode
HOME visits artists whose environments are filled with meaning and metaphor
Episode: S14 E2 | 55:05
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
JEWELRY episode
JEWELRY explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.
Episode: S13 E2 | 55:06