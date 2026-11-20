Extras
George explores the inside of a BIG library clock./George helps return escaped bunnies.
George is fascinated by a baby sloth./Gnocchi loses her new bell and George helps find it.
George learns how important rain is./George discovers a baby bird at the park!
George helps Hundley cool off at the beach./George volunteers to be a drummer at a party!
George and Ted travel to cousin Ginny’s farm for a relaxing outdoor weekend.
In a case of mistaken identity, George is accidentally swapped with a Royal Monkey.
It's springtime! And a little monkey has a big case of spring fever.
Lily shows Marco and George how her family celebrates Chinese New Year.
It's the coldest and snowiest day in winter. Jumpy tries to figure out how to stay warm.
Curious George and The Man with the Yellow Hat can't decide what gift to give each other.
Latest Episodes
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George loves to feed the birds but Jumpy keeps eating their seeds!/George organizes dinosaur bones.
George has one dollar to buy anything he wants./Betsy gets the chicken pox and can't see the opera.
George decides the airport is a great place to spend vacation./George and Mr. Quint discover eels.
George explores the inside of a BIG library clock./George helps return escaped bunnies.
George and friends have a swimming race./George turns the apartment into a museum.
George is fascinated by a baby sloth./Gnocchi loses her new bell and George helps find it.
George discovers his own fingerprints./George is inspired to host his own rummage sale!
George learns how important rain is./George discovers a baby bird at the park!
George helps Hundley cool off at the beach./George volunteers to be a drummer at a party!
George, Steve, and Betsy create a new game./ George gets a special delivery... a piano!