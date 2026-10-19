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Curious George

The Elephant Upstairs/Being Hundley

Season 1 Episode 28 | 23m 31s

George hears a loud thumping sound coming from the ceiling of their apartment and becomes convinced that the new upstairs neighbor has an elephant for a pet./George gets tired of being a monkey because monkeys have to clean their room, brush their teeth, and go to bed early. So he experiments with being a cat and a pigeon but decides that the best of all is to be a dog like Hundley.

Aired: 02/20/07 | Expires: 11/06/26
Extras
Curious George
Curious George On Time/Curious George's Bunny Hunt
George explores the inside of a BIG library clock./George helps return escaped bunnies.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:53
Curious George
George and the Rain/George's Pigeon Predicament
George learns how important rain is./George discovers a baby bird at the park!
Episode: S15 E14 | 23:33
Curious George
Hot Dog!/George and the Beat
George helps Hundley cool off at the beach./George volunteers to be a drummer at a party!
Episode: S13 E14 | 23:33
Curious George
Sloth/Saved by the Bells
George is fascinated by a baby sloth./Gnocchi loses her new bell and George helps find it.
Episode: S15 E15 | 23:33
Curious George
Curious George 6: Go West, Go Wild
George and Ted travel to cousin Ginny’s farm for a relaxing outdoor weekend.
Special: 1:25:45
Curious George
Curious George 5: Royal Monkey
In a case of mistaken identity, George is accidentally swapped with a Royal Monkey.
Special: 1:26:35
Curious George
Curious George Swings into Spring
It's springtime! And a little monkey has a big case of spring fever.
Special: 56:26
Curious George
Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year!
Lily shows Marco and George how her family celebrates Chinese New Year.
Clip: S9 E5 | 1:53
Curious George
The Snowiest and Coldest Day
It's the coldest and snowiest day in winter. Jumpy tries to figure out how to stay warm.
Clip: S6 E9 | 1:37
Curious George
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Curious George and The Man with the Yellow Hat can't decide what gift to give each other.
Special: 56:54
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Curious George
For the Birds/Curious George-asaurus
George loves to feed the birds but Jumpy keeps eating their seeds!/George organizes dinosaur bones.
Episode: S3 E3 | 23:31
Curious George
Auctioneer George/Sock Monkey Opera
George has one dollar to buy anything he wants./Betsy gets the chicken pox and can't see the opera.
Episode: S6 E3 | 24:28
Curious George
Curious George Takes a Vacation/Curious George and the One That Got Away
George decides the airport is a great place to spend vacation./George and Mr. Quint discover eels.
Episode: S1 E22 | 23:31
Curious George
Curious George On Time/Curious George's Bunny Hunt
George explores the inside of a BIG library clock./George helps return escaped bunnies.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:53
Curious George
Swimspiration/Museum of George
George and friends have a swimming race./George turns the apartment into a museum.
Episode: S13 E15 | 23:33
Curious George
George and the Rain/George's Pigeon Predicament
George learns how important rain is./George discovers a baby bird at the park!
Episode: S15 E14 | 23:33
Curious George
Hot Dog!/George and the Beat
George helps Hundley cool off at the beach./George volunteers to be a drummer at a party!
Episode: S13 E14 | 23:33
Curious George
Prints of a Monkey/Lobby Sale
George discovers his own fingerprints./George is inspired to host his own rummage sale!
Episode: S13 E13 | 23:33
Curious George
Sloth/Saved by the Bells
George is fascinated by a baby sloth./Gnocchi loses her new bell and George helps find it.
Episode: S15 E15 | 23:33
Curious George
Sneaky Shadow/Peddlers
George learns all about his shadow./George celebrates Founders Day in the country.
Episode: S15 E9 | 23:33