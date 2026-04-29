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Curious Traveler

Curious Alhambra & Málaga, Spain

Season 8 Episode 803 | 27m 59s

Who built the UNESCO-status Alhambra and why? What's underneath the Picasso Museum? Where can you find 5000 tiny arches? Why do Málaga residents call themselves 'anchovies'? When was an ancient Roman theatre used to build a Moorish palace? How did a way to keep flies out of your drink turn into a tasty Spanish tradition? So much to be curious about in the Alhambra and Málaga, Spain.

Aired: 04/30/26 | Expires: 07/13/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
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