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Curious Traveler

Curious Marrakech, Morocco

Season 8 Episode 804 | 27m 59s

Marrakech's status as an imperial city; why Marrakech is called "the red city"; the history, heritage and artisans of the legendary labyrinth of souks; Islamic, Moorish, Berber architecture in historic palaces; Koutoubia Mosque; UNESCO-status Jemaa El Fna medina; symbolism found in Islamic architecture; Le Jardin Secret: a traditional Islamic courtyard garden set within a former sultan's palace.

Aired: 04/30/26 | Expires: 07/20/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Curious Traveler
Season 8 | Trailer
Christine van Blokland gets curious about great histories, art, landmarks & cultures.
Preview: S8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Curious Traveler
Season 7 | Trailer
Christine van Blokland gets curious about the world’s hidden histories and mysteries.
Preview: S7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Curious Traveler
Season 6 Trailer
Curious Traveler Season 6 is here!
Preview: 0:30
Watch 28:54
Curious Traveler
Estonia’s Curious Palaces & Castles
Kadriorg Palace, Alatskivi Castle, Palmse Manor, Vihula Manor.
Episode: S6 E610 | 28:54
Watch 28:46
Curious Traveler
Estonia’s Curious Culture & Traditions
Seto Lelo Polyphonic singing, Estonian folk costumes, Russian arts & crafts, smoke saunas.
Episode: S6 E607 | 28:46
Watch 27:59
Curious Traveler
Curious Dijon & Beaune
Philippe le Bon Tower, Notre-Dame du Dijon, owl legend, Hôtel Dieu, Fallot Mustard Mill.
Episode: S6 E606 | 27:59
Watch 27:57
Curious Traveler
Curious Bern
Bern’s Old Town, Zytglogge, Kindlifresserbrunnen, Bern Minster, Einstein’s bench.
Episode: S6 E609 | 27:57
Watch 28:50
Curious Traveler
Curious Warsaw
Warsaw Royal Castle, Sigismund’s Column, Lazienki Palace, Frederic Chopin, Pierogis.
Episode: S6 E611 | 28:50
Watch 27:55
Curious Traveler
Curious Gdańsk
Old Town, Neptune Fountain, Amber Museum, Battle of Westerplatte, St. Mary’s Basilica.
Episode: S6 E612 | 27:55
Watch 28:56
Curious Traveler
Curious Kraków
Kraków’s Copernicus, Rynek Glówny, Wawel Castle, Collegium Maius and Wawel Dragon parade.
Episode: S6 E608 | 28:56
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Episode: S8 E806 | 27:58
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The last pristine continent on earth; penguins, whales, seals & breathtaking icy landscapes.
Episode: S8 E801 | 27:55
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Lyon, France. Traboules, Roman origins, Notre-Dame de Fourvière, Les Halles food market.
Episode: S7 E706 | 28:45
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Upper Bavaria, Linderhof Palace, Mittenwald, Munich, swan legend, lüftlmalerei mural art.
Episode: S7 E702 | 28:28
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Episode: S7 E703 | 28:31