Curious Antarctica, Part 2

Extras
Christine van Blokland gets curious about great histories, art, landmarks & cultures.
Christine van Blokland gets curious about the world’s hidden histories and mysteries.
Curious Traveler Season 6 is here!
Kadriorg Palace, Alatskivi Castle, Palmse Manor, Vihula Manor.
Seto Lelo Polyphonic singing, Estonian folk costumes, Russian arts & crafts, smoke saunas.
Philippe le Bon Tower, Notre-Dame du Dijon, owl legend, Hôtel Dieu, Fallot Mustard Mill.
Bern’s Old Town, Zytglogge, Kindlifresserbrunnen, Bern Minster, Einstein’s bench.
Warsaw Royal Castle, Sigismund’s Column, Lazienki Palace, Frederic Chopin, Pierogis.
Old Town, Neptune Fountain, Amber Museum, Battle of Westerplatte, St. Mary’s Basilica.
Kraków’s Copernicus, Rynek Glówny, Wawel Castle, Collegium Maius and Wawel Dragon parade.
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Łańcut Castle & Synagogue; Malbork Castle & Teutonic Knights; Kşiaz Castle's princess & more.
The Alhambra, Alcazaba & Gibralfaro, Phoenician & Roman sites, Picasso Museum, origin of tapas.
Dukes of Brittany Castle; Jules Verne's giant steampunk elephant ride; trail with 100+ works of art.
Mont Saint-Michel's dramatic tales & tides; Rennes' fairytale houses, historic convent & carousels.
The last pristine continent on earth; penguins, whales, seals & breathtaking icy landscapes.
Labyrinth of souks, historic palaces, Koutoubia Mosque, Jemaa El Fna medina, Le Jardin Secret.
Lyon, France. Traboules, Roman origins, Notre-Dame de Fourvière, Les Halles food market.
Upper Bavaria, Linderhof Palace, Mittenwald, Munich, swan legend, lüftlmalerei mural art.
Allgäu & Füssen, Bavaria. St. Mang Monastery, Castle, cheesemakers, cowbell blacksmith.
Storybook architecture, Town Hall, Meistertrunk, St. Jakob's Church, monastery museum.