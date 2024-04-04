Daniel’s Substitute Teacher (ASL)

Extras
Daniel visits his friend Juan Carlos in a new neighborhood.
A new family is moving into the Neighborhood of Make-Believe!
Ride along to school with Daniel, Katerina, Prince Wednesday and O the Owl!
After a long day, Daniel and the kids sing a quiet lullaby for Baby Margaret.
Daniel and Max learn how to ask./O the Owl is worried about joining his friends.
Daniel imagines that he and his friends are sailing on a big ship in the ocean.
It's unfair when Chrissie can't climb to the top of a play structure at the playground.
A song about stopping what you're doing when it's time to do something else.
Miss Elaina gets a scratch on her hand and needs a bandage.
Kids play at a playground where everyone can play!
Daniel visits Dr. Plat, his new dentist. / Daniel gets his first haircut.
Daniel is unsure about a new babysitter. / O the Owl is unsure about a sleepover.
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right. / Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
Daniel is feeling a little nervous for his first trip to the hospital.
The Neighborhood celebrates Dr. Anna and Baker Aker’s wedding!
There are times to be silly and times to be calm.
Juan Carlos visits Daniel's neighborhood. / Daniel asks Juan Carlos what he wants to do.
Daniel learns how to take turns./Daniel and Miss Elaina take turns playing at the pool.
