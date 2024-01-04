100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Mr. Malik Comes Back to School/Daniel's Wintry Walk

Season 6 Episode 7 | 26m 11s

Mr. Malik teaches the children about hermit crabs./Daniel and Katerina play in the snow.

Aired: 01/08/23 | Expires: 02/02/24
Extras
Watch 47:50
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Won't You Be Our Neighbor? (ASL)
A new family is moving into the Neighborhood of Make-Believe!
Special: 47:50
Watch 46:20
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Visits a New Neighborhood (ASL)
Daniel visits his friend Juan Carlos in a new neighborhood.
Special: 46:20
Watch 2:02
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Trolley Tunes: Ride Along to School
Ride along to school with Daniel, Katerina, Prince Wednesday and O the Owl!
Clip: S50 E1 | 2:02
Watch 2:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Trolley Tunes: Ride Along So Quietly
After a long day, Daniel and the kids sing a quiet lullaby for Baby Margaret.
Clip: S50 E1 | 2:00
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Max Ask to Play/Daniel Plays at the Music Shop
Daniel and Max learn how to ask./O the Owl is worried about joining his friends.
Episode: S6 E17 | 26:10
Watch 1:32
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Stops to Appreciate
Daniel stops to appreciate the red beads he has and uses them to make a space bracelet.
Clip: S6 E5 | 1:32
Watch 0:52
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
A Bead Rollercoaster Ride
Daniel imagines he's riding a bead rollercoaster.
Clip: S6 E5 | 0:52
Watch 0:56
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Captain Chrissie Sails Across the Sea
Daniel imagines that he and his friends are sailing on a big ship in the ocean.
Clip: S6 E6 | 0:56
Watch 1:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Chrissie Can't Climb Aboard the Ship
It's unfair when Chrissie can't climb to the top of a play structure at the playground.
Clip: S6 E6 | 1:54
Watch 2:44
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina Needs a Bandage
Miss Elaina gets a scratch on her hand and needs a bandage.
Clip: S6 E6 | 2:44
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 50
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 6
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 5
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 4
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 3
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 2
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 1
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Pizza Day at School/Daniel and Jodi Like Different Things
Daniel learns friends like different things./Jodi learns others like to play differently.
Episode: S6 E13 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s Surprising Day/Daniel Makes a Surprise
Daniel finds many surprises on his walk./Daniel gives his neighbors a surprise!
Episode: S6 E15 | 26:10
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Neighborhood Wedding (ASL)
The Neighborhood celebrates Dr. Anna and Baker Aker’s wedding!
Episode: S6 E11 | 26:25
Watch 26:49
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Goes to the Hospital (ASL)
Daniel is feeling a little nervous for his first trip to the hospital.
Episode: S5 E9 | 26:49
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s New Babysitter/Daniel Sleeps at the Treehouse (ASL)
Daniel is unsure about a new babysitter. / O the Owl is unsure about a sleepover.
Episode: S6 E1 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina’s Bandage/A Fair Place to Play (ASL)
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right. / Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
Episode: S6 E6 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s New Friend Max/A New Friend at the Clock Factory (ASL)
TBD
Episode: S5 E14 | 26:25
Watch 25:55
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s Substitute Teacher (ASL)
Daniel's class meets a substitute teacher named Mr. Malik and learns different can be fun.
Episode: S5 E5 | 25:55
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Calm at the Restaurant/Calm at School (ASL)
There are times to be silly and times to be calm.
Episode: S4 E17 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Visits the Dentist/Daniel’s First Haircut (ASL)
Daniel visits Dr. Plat, his new dentist. / Daniel gets his first haircut.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:25