How to Fix an Election: Preview

Extras
Young men may actually want stricter online gambling limits. Here’s why.
When gambling harms young people, who takes responsibility?
Experts, lawmakers, and industry voices collide over the explosive rise of online sports gambling.
Experts with opposing views explore the challenges and dilemmas around online sports gambling.
Watch this clip to learn what makes betting so tempting, and why that thrill isn’t always harmless.
AI betting predictions spark debate over data use, targeting, and risks for young gamblers.
See how nonstop notifications push one fan from a small bet into deep losses.
New limits push back on live bets and the algorithms powering gambling apps.
Experts, lawmakers, and industry voices collide over the explosive rise of online sports gambling.
Watch the preview for BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH
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Breaking the Deadlock: Gambling With Your Life
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BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play
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DEADLOCK: an election story
Nine voices, one election crisis. How far would you go to defend democracy?
Experts with opposing views explore the challenges and dilemmas around online sports gambling.
Experts engage a hypothetical scenario of reproductive rights and end-of-life decisions.
Facing a gripping hypothetical dilemma, a panel of experts reckons with social media and truth.
Experts participate in a hypothetical story of executive power by a pair of rival US Presidents.
Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.