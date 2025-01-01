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Breaking the Deadlock

How to Fix an Election: Preview

Season 2026 Episode 3 | 30s

Would you risk arrest to defend the vote? At America’s 250th, moderator Aaron Tang leads nine panelists through a gripping hypothetical election crisis that tests civic integrity. As tensions rise, the discussion exposes deep divides over protest, principle, and truth in a fractured age, ultimately asking what it will take to keep democracy alive.

Funding for this program was provided in part by grants from The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation and by a grant from Anne Ray Foundation and by contributions from viewers like you. Thank you. Location furnished by The New York Historical.
Extras
Watch 2:21
Breaking the Deadlock
Why Young Men Might Back Online Gambling Limits
Young men may actually want stricter online gambling limits. Here’s why.
Clip: S2026 | 2:21
Watch 2:11
Breaking the Deadlock
What Do We Owe Young Gambling Addicts?
When gambling harms young people, who takes responsibility?
Clip: S2026 | 2:11
Watch 1:15
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: Gambling With Your Life — Open
Experts, lawmakers, and industry voices collide over the explosive rise of online sports gambling.
Preview: S2026 | 1:15
Watch 0:32
Breaking the Deadlock
Gambling With Your Life: Preview
Experts with opposing views explore the challenges and dilemmas around online sports gambling.
Preview: S2026 | 0:32
Watch 1:56
Breaking the Deadlock
How Gambling Hooks Us — and When It Goes Too Far
Watch this clip to learn what makes betting so tempting, and why that thrill isn’t always harmless.
Clip: S2026 | 1:56
Watch 3:24
Breaking the Deadlock
Is AI Targeting Young Sports Fans Into Sports Betting?
AI betting predictions spark debate over data use, targeting, and risks for young gamblers.
Clip: S2026 | 3:24
Watch 4:23
Breaking the Deadlock
The Get-Rich Trap: Inside a Gambling Spiral
See how nonstop notifications push one fan from a small bet into deep losses.
Clip: S2026 | 4:23
Watch 2:27
Breaking the Deadlock
Are Gambling Apps Too Powerful? Inside the Crackdown
New limits push back on live bets and the algorithms powering gambling apps.
Clip: S2026 | 2:27
Watch 1:05
Breaking the Deadlock
A Matter of Life and Death: Episode Open
Experts, lawmakers, and industry voices collide over the explosive rise of online sports gambling.
Preview: S2026 | 1:05
Watch 0:30
Breaking the Deadlock
A Matter of Life and Death: Preview
Watch the preview for BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH
Preview: S2026 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
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  • Breaking the Deadlock: Gambling With Your Life
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  • DEADLOCK: an election story
Watch 55:34
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: How to Fix an Election
Nine voices, one election crisis. How far would you go to defend democracy?
Episode: S2026 E3 | 55:34
Watch 56:05
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: Gambling With Your Life
Experts with opposing views explore the challenges and dilemmas around online sports gambling.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 56:05
Watch 54:38
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: A Matter of Life and Death
Experts engage a hypothetical scenario of reproductive rights and end-of-life decisions.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 54:38
Watch 56:05
Breaking the Deadlock
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: Truth Under Fire
Facing a gripping hypothetical dilemma, a panel of experts reckons with social media and truth.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 56:05
Watch 55:42
Breaking the Deadlock
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play
Experts participate in a hypothetical story of executive power by a pair of rival US Presidents.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:42
Watch 55:50
Breaking the Deadlock
an election story
Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:50