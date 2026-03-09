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Breaking the Deadlock

Breaking the Deadlock: Gambling With Your Life

Season 2026 Episode 2 | 56m 05s

Online sports gambling has exploded. Should it be further regulated? What does it mean for college athletic programs and professional sports? How is AI transforming it? What is the public health impact? In BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: Gambling with Your Life, Moderator Aaron Tang guides panelists through scenarios to explore dilemmas around online sports gambling, and its impact on young men.

Aired: 03/23/26 | Expires: 03/23/29
Funding for this program was provided in part by grants from The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation and by a grant from Anne Ray Foundation and by contributions from viewers like you. Thank you. Location furnished by The New York Historical.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Breaking the Deadlock
Gambling With Your Life: Preview
Experts with opposing views explore the challenges and dilemmas around online sports gambling.
Preview: S2026 | 0:30
Watch 1:15
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: Gambling With Your Life — Open
Experts, lawmakers, and industry voices collide over the explosive rise of online sports gambling.
Preview: S2026 | 1:15
Watch 0:30
Breaking the Deadlock
A Matter of Life and Death: Preview
Watch the preview for BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH
Preview: S2026 | 0:30
Watch 1:05
Breaking the Deadlock
A Matter of Life and Death: Episode Open
Watch the open for BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH.
Preview: S2026 | 1:05
Watch 4:12
Breaking the Deadlock
Law vs. Life: The Abortion Debate Gets Personal
A rare pregnancy crisis sparks debate on law, life, and choice—plus one panelist’s real ordeal.
Clip: S2026 | 4:12
Watch 5:45
Breaking the Deadlock
Should You Help End a Life? A Father’s Final Request
A father wants control over his death. His sons must decide: help him, or stop him?
Clip: S2026 | 5:45
Watch 3:51
Breaking the Deadlock
Abortion Across State Lines: A Parent’s Dilemma
Would you break the law to help your teen’s pregnant friend get an abortion?
Clip: S2026 | 3:51
Watch 3:38
Breaking the Deadlock
The Ultimate Question: Who Counts — and Who Decides
Freedom debated: Is it lawless, God-given, or state-protected? Who counts—and who decides?
Clip: S2026 | 3:38
Watch 4:30
Breaking the Deadlock
When Pregnancy Turns Perilous: Inside the Toughest Pregnancy Decisions
A personal story ignites a vital debate: when pregnancy turns perilous, who gets to decide?
Clip: S2026 | 4:30
Watch 5:36
Breaking the Deadlock
Abortion Pills at Home: Privacy vs. Parental Rights
Parents find abortion pills in their teen’s room. Watch the clip to see the debate that ensues!
Clip: S2026 | 5:36
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Breaking the Deadlock
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