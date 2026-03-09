Extras
Experts with opposing views explore the challenges and dilemmas around online sports gambling.
Experts, lawmakers, and industry voices collide over the explosive rise of online sports gambling.
Watch the preview for BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH
Watch the open for BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH.
A rare pregnancy crisis sparks debate on law, life, and choice—plus one panelist’s real ordeal.
A father wants control over his death. His sons must decide: help him, or stop him?
Would you break the law to help your teen’s pregnant friend get an abortion?
Freedom debated: Is it lawless, God-given, or state-protected? Who counts—and who decides?
A personal story ignites a vital debate: when pregnancy turns perilous, who gets to decide?
Parents find abortion pills in their teen’s room. Watch the clip to see the debate that ensues!
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Breaking the Deadlock: Gambling With Your Life
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BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play
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DEADLOCK: an election story
Experts engage a hypothetical scenario of reproductive rights and end-of-life decisions.
Facing a gripping hypothetical dilemma, a panel of experts reckons with social media and truth.
Experts participate in a hypothetical story of executive power by a pair of rival US Presidents.
Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.